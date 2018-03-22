Oklahoma City Thunder center and zoo ambassador Steven Adams said he prefers animals to humans while visiting the OKC Zoo on Thursday.

Adams got a shirt that said "Zoo Ambassador" on the back while hanging with elephants and rhinos.

Steven Adams on his love for the zoo: “Animals are awesome. I just prefer them to humans.” pic.twitter.com/6QQTXsIMvE — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 22, 2018

He greeted one rhino with a "What's up girlfriend," which sadly was not reciprocated, according to Fred Katz.

Steven Adams, savoring the moment. pic.twitter.com/DUjdt1REis — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 22, 2018

He even told kids to clean their rooms and do their homework as he was leaving.

We need more zoo outings with athletes soon.