Oklahoma City Zoo Ambassador Steven Adams Says He Prefers Animals to Humans

Oklahoma City Thunder center and zoo ambassador Steven Adams said he prefers animals to humans while visiting the OKC Zoo on Thursday.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 22, 2018

Adams got a shirt that said "Zoo Ambassador" on the back while hanging with elephants and rhinos.

He greeted one rhino with a "What's up girlfriend," which sadly was not reciprocated, according to Fred Katz.

He even told kids to clean their rooms and do their homework as he was leaving.

We need more zoo outings with athletes soon. 

 

