Friday brings a packed night in the NBA, with 10 games on the schedule. There are plenty of options to choose from in DFS as a result, even with injuries continuing to pile up across the league heading into the playoffs. Consider using some of the players below who have favorable matchups and plugging them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to round out your DFS entries.

Point Guard

Jeff Teague, at Knicks (FD: $7,400, DK: $7,300)

Projected Points: FD: 34.1, DK: 34.29

Teague has done a great job facilitating offense for the Timberwolves lately, dishing out at least 10 assists in three of his last five games. He’s been hot shooting it, as well, scoring at least 16 points in three straight contests. His 22% usage rate in March is the highest of any month this season, leaving him with a great opportunity to keep his recent string of success going Friday against the lowly Knicks.

Darren Collison, vs. Clippers (FD: $6,000, DK: $5,800)

Projected Points: FD: 29.79, DK: 29.67

After missing more than a month due to injury, Collison is healthy and has played at least 31 minutes in back-to-back games, so he should be playing without limitations moving forward. Not only does he have at least six assists in three straight games, but he’s dialed in from behind the arc, shooting a combined 10-for-17 on three-pointers in his last four. The Clippers play at the sixth-fastest pace (101.3 possessions per game) in the league, which should help generate more chances on the offensive end for Collison on Friday.

Shooting Guard

Khris Middleton, at Bulls (FD: $8,100, DK: $8,300)

Projected Points: FD: 42.3, DK: 43.32

The Bucks will likely be without their best player Friday with Giannis Antetokoumpo (ankle) listed as doubtful. The Bucks are taking on a terrible Bulls team, so it makes no sense to push Giannis if he’s in any pain. With him likely sidelined, Middleton should see an increased role in the offense. He has excelled against the Bulls in three previous games this season, averaging 21.7 points, six rebounds, 4.7 assists and two three-pointers. Don’t expect them to slow him down Friday.

Devin Harris, at Wizards (FD: $4,300, DK: $4,000)

Projected Points: FD: 21, DK: 21.31

The Nuggets will be without Gary Harris (knee) again Friday, freeing up the other Harris on their roster to see an increased role. He’s taken advantage of the added playing time so far, averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, seven assists and two three-pointers in his last two games. Although he’s not going to score a ton, even with the added minutes, he should be able to produce enough across the board to be considered in tournament play.

Small Forward

Josh Jackson, at Cavaliers (FD: $7,100, DK: $6,900)

Projected Points: FD: 35.26, DK: 35.59

The Suns could be without two of their best players against the Cavaliers with T.J. Warren (knee) doubtful and Devin Booker (hand) questionable. If both players can’t take the floor, Jackson will see a significant jump in usage. He just played 35 minutes against these same Cavaliers last week, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, four steals and one block. Considering how poorly the Cavaliers are playing defensively, Jackson could be primed for another big performance.

Denzel Valentine, vs. Bucks (FD: $6,000, DK: $5,900)

Projected Points: FD: 20.54, DK: 21.52

The Bulls will be extremely thin in their backcourt Friday with Kris Dunn (toe), Zach LaVine (knee) and Antonio Blakeney (wrist) all out. They don’t have many healthy bodies left, so expect Valentine to get all the minutes he can handle. Although he’s been inconsistent, he showed his upside Saturday against the Cavaliers when he scored 34 points in 39 minutes. The Bucks are a better defensive team, but Valentine is priced right to take a chance on in this game.

Power Forward

Kelly Olynyk, at Thunder (FD: $6,700, DK: $6,800)

Projected Points: FD: 27.3, DK: 27.95

Hassan Whiteside (hip) can’t seem to get healthy and will miss his seventh straight game Friday. Olynyk has stepped up with him on the shelf, averaging 17.3 points, seven rebounds, five assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 blocks and two three-pointers in the last six games. The Thunder don’t have quality depth up front behind Steven Adams, which could lead to another well-rounded stat line from Olynyk on Friday.

Kevon Looney, vs. Hawks (FD: $4,800, DK: $4,100)

Projected Points: FD: 22.67, DK: 21.17

Steph Curry (ankle) is expected to return Friday, but the Warriors will still be without Klay Thompson (thumb), Kevin Durant (ribs) and Draymond Green (pelvis), leaving a massive hole to fill. Looney has played at least 20 minutes in four straight games due to all of their injuries, averaging 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.3 blocks. The Hawks allow the third-most points per game on both FanDuel and DraftKings to opposing power forwards, making Looney a viable cost-effective option for your entry.

Center

DeAndre Jordan, at Pacers (FD: $8,300, DK: $8,400)

Projected Points: FD: 39.82, DK: 41.34

Jordan is coming off of one of his best games of the season Wednesday against the Bucks when he scored 25 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. He’s been a force on the glass, averaging 18.5 rebounds per game in March. The Clippers are now playing small with Blake Griffin no longer on the team, so don’t expect Jordan to slow down on the boards anytime soon. The Pacers allow the fifth-most FanDuel points per game and the fourth-most DraftKings points per game to opposing centers.

Jonas Valanciunas, vs. Nets (FD: $7,400, DK: $6,800)

Projected Points: FD: 33.13, DK: 34.74

Playing time can often be a source of frustration with Valanciunas, making him as a volatile option in DFS. He’s having his best month of the season, though, averaging 15.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in March. He dominated the Nets when these two teams met last week, finishing with 26 points, 14 rebounds and one block. The Nets have been one of the worst teams in the league at defending centers all season, so Valanciunas might be worth the risk Friday.