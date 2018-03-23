With less than a month left in the regular season, the Phoenix Suns are wasting no time and are starting their search for a new head coach.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough told ESPN that one candidate for the job is already on staff, interim coach Jay Triano.

Triano took over when Earl Watson was fired just three games into this season.

"This is going to be a competitive marketplace," McDonough told ESPN. "There are three of us (Phoenix, Milwaukee and Memphis) with interim coaches in place, and we want to be able to hit the ground running. We don't want to have to wait until the end of the regular season for candidates who aren't with teams now. At the end of the regular season, we'll be able to talk with coaches on non-playoff teams and we'll need to work with playoff teams on what their approach will be on contacting (assistant) coaches still in the postseason."

The Suns will miss the postseason for an eighth straight season, and are currently tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the league's worst record.

Phoenix will have three first round picks in this year's draft and hope to have significant cap space to land free agents. Next year's salary cap is projected to be $101 million.