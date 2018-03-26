The NBA will partner with YouTube TV to broadcast the NBA Finals, the league announced Monday.

YouTube TV will also broadcast the WNBA Finals and the G League Finals, under a multi-year partnership deal.

The new deal will have a logo stating “Presented by YouTube TV” that will be featured during every Finals game, with ads appearing on the court and in the arenas.

"The NBA Finals on ABC, as well as the WNBA Finals and NBA G League Finals, are pinnacle events, and with YouTube TV we are excited to provide fans with new ways to experience the excitement of these championship series,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA’s SVP of global media and business development.

YouTube TV was launched in April 2016 covers more than 85% of U.S. households. The channel added NBATV to its lineup earlier this month.

ABC will air the NBA Finals for the 16th straight year. The best-of-seven series will start May 31.