NBA, YouTube TV Announce Partnership To Air 2018 Finals

NBA, YouTube TV announce partnership for 2018 Finals

By Scooby Axson
March 26, 2018

The NBA will partner with YouTube TV to broadcast the NBA Finals, the league announced Monday.

YouTube TV will also broadcast the WNBA Finals and the G League Finals, under a multi-year partnership deal.

The new deal will have a logo stating “Presented by YouTube TV” that will be featured during every Finals game, with ads appearing on the court and in the arenas.

"The NBA Finals on ABC, as well as the WNBA Finals and NBA G League Finals, are pinnacle events, and with YouTube TV we are excited to provide fans with new ways to experience the excitement of these championship series,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA’s SVP of global media and business development.

YouTube TV was launched in April 2016 covers more than 85% of U.S. households. The channel added NBATV to its lineup earlier this month.

ABC will air the NBA Finals for the 16th straight year. The best-of-seven series will start May 31.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now