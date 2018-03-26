Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz will play Monday night for the first time since October.

Fultz, who was shut down after four games due to a shoulder injury, will play in Philadelphia’s game against the Nuggets, head coach Brett Brown told reporters. He will come off the bench.

Fultz was the No. 1 pick in last year’s NBA draft and was expected to be a key contributor this season before the shoulder issues sidelined him. The injury left Fultz incapable of shooting a normal jumper but he played in the team’s first four games anyway. He did not attempt a shot longer than 13 feet.

Fultz has spent the past several months rehabbing the shoulder and working on getting his shot back. In early February, Philadelphia general manager Bryan Colangelo said Fultz’s shooting range was limited to the paint and that it wouldn’t be a surprise if he missed the entire season.

The Sixers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday when the Pacers beat the Heat.