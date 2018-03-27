LiAngelo Ball Declares for NBA Draft

LiAngelo Ball will attempt to make the jump from Lithuania to the NBA.

The middle Ball brother has filed paperwork to declare early for the NBA draft, his agent told Yahoo Sports.

Ball started this season at UCLA but left school and turned pro after being arrested for shoplifting and suspended indefinitely. He and the youngest brother, LaMelo, signed with Vytautas in the Lithuanian league, where he is averaging a league-leading 15.7 points in nine games.

Ball, a 19-year-old 6'5" swingman, is unlikely to be drafted, though. He was a three-star high school recruit who wouldn’t have been one-and-done at UCLA if he’d actually played there. Even his father, LaVar, who is known for over-hyping his sons’ abilities, admitted LiAngelo isn’t likely an NBA prospect.

LaMelo, who was a five-star high school prospect, is more likely to play in the NBA but won’t be eligible for the draft for another three years.