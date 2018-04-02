Stephen Curry sees the upside of the NBA and USA basketball's new age-specific guidelines for youth basketball. Among the rules is no three-point shooting or zone defenses for kids seven to 11 years old.

Curry is the NBA's three-point king. In 2016, he set the NBA single-game record with 13 treys in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has made more than 300 three-pointers in the past two seasons but that streak will come to an end as he's expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a MCL sprain.

"My dad had the same kind of mentality of development as I got stronger and bigger," Curry told SI Now on Monday. "He wanted me to make sure I didn't sacrifice form and mechanics just to be able to shoot an NBA three before I was ready. I hope there's a principle and importance on the fundamentals of what that means and the work that goes into it. You can't just step into a gym and start jacking them up and feel like you're getting better. I guess I commend the perspective on player development especially at an early age. Hopefully, that's able to build the confidence of those guys who want to be great shooters as they get older."

The NBA is hoping that these changes enhance the development and playing experience for the young athletes.

The other rule changes include smaller basketballs, lower rims and no use of a shot clock for some age groups.