Steve Kerr Calls Warriors Loss to Pacers 'Embarrassing'

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2018

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn't happy with the team's 126-106 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.

"I think just caring — caring in general — was the main problem," Kerr said after the game. "Just trying, you know? Cutting hard, driving, maybe boxing out once in a while. Just in general, it's hard to win an NBA game if you don't put forth an effort at all.

"Yeah, I'm mad. I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed. I mean, I know that this game doesn't mean anything in the seeding, but the playoffs start next week. It was an embarrassing effort -- a pathetic effort."

Kevin Durant led Golden State with 27 points, but Indiana's Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points.

Despite a lock for the playoffs, injuries have been a big worry for the Warriors. Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have all returned from injury, while Stephen Curry remains out. 

The Warriors face the Pelicans on Saturday. 

