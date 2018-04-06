Report: Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler to Play Friday Night After Missing 17 Games

Jimmy Butler has missed 17 games after undergoing knee surgery in February. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 06, 2018

Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday night against the Lakers, reports The New York Times' Marc Stein. 

Butler has missed 17 games after suffering a right knee injury on Feb. 23 at Houston. He had knee surgery to repair the meniscus two days later. 

He was on the bench Thursday night against the Nuggets, but didn't play. Denver won 100–96. 

Minnesota is chasing a playoff position for the first time in 14 years, and Butler hopes to play in the team's final three regular season games to help securing that goal, according to Stein.  

Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. The Wolves have gone 8–9 in his absence. 

NBA

