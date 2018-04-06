Paul George on the Thunder and Free Agency: 'I can see myself being here'

The All-Star said the season's outcome will not play a role in his free agency decision.

By Jenna West
April 06, 2018

Paul George will enter free agency for the first time in his career in the offseason, but he might not be trying to leave the Thunder anytime soon.

Asked Friday about a future landing place, George didn't rule out returning to Oklahoma City.

"I can see myself being here," George said. "I've been happy here. I've been happy with the organization. I've been happy with my teammates."

George also said the outcome of the Thunder's season will not play a role in his decision.

"This is our first year together," George said, referring to teammates Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. "We got a chance to win it all, but realistically it takes time for things to build and chemistry to mesh just for everybody to be on the same page. This wasn't a championship or bust coming into this for me."

George was traded to the Thunder last July from the Indiana Pacers after playing for them for seven seasons. He's averaging 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.

The Thunder are 45–34 this season and fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now