Paul George will enter free agency for the first time in his career in the offseason, but he might not be trying to leave the Thunder anytime soon.

Asked Friday about a future landing place, George didn't rule out returning to Oklahoma City.

"I can see myself being here," George said. "I've been happy here. I've been happy with the organization. I've been happy with my teammates."

Paul George got some free agency questions today and said he can “see myself being here,” said it’s “not championship or bust,” and stressed a few times about it being his first year with Westbrook and Melo: pic.twitter.com/KSeLrd9xbB — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 6, 2018

George also said the outcome of the Thunder's season will not play a role in his decision.

"This is our first year together," George said, referring to teammates Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. "We got a chance to win it all, but realistically it takes time for things to build and chemistry to mesh just for everybody to be on the same page. This wasn't a championship or bust coming into this for me."

George was traded to the Thunder last July from the Indiana Pacers after playing for them for seven seasons. He's averaging 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.

The Thunder are 45–34 this season and fighting for a spot in the playoffs.