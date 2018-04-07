Many have made the comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James — one that will likely continue long after James' career finishes and history tries to place them.

But former Bulls star Scottie Pippen said Friday on ESPN's The Jump that a comparison shouldn't be made.

Pippen played with Jordan to win six titles for Chicago and was asked to defend Jordan after Isaiah Thomas said he'd take James in an all-time matchup.

“Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever put on shoes and play in our game,” Pippen said. “I’m always asked to compare him to LeBron, and I try to make the best of it. But really, the comparison shouldn’t ever be made.”

Come for Scottie Pippen's 🔥 clap back at Isiah Thomas over the Jordan–LeBron debate



Stay for T-Mac's incredible reactions 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fsATXHghuy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 7, 2018

Pippen elaborated that the two played different positions, with himself taking the James role of "point forward (and) facilitator." Jordan, meanwhile, was aksed to constanyl score.

A few years ago, Pippen had to double down that Jordan was the greatest after he reportedly said James was the greatest.

But this time, Pippen said there's no game he'd ever play in where'd he pick James over Jordan.