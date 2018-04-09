Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons believes that he is the Rookie of the Year, he tells ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Simmons is averaging 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He also posted 12 triple-doubles to help lead the Sixers to their first 50-win season since 2000-01. Other possible Rookie of the Year candidates include Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Dennis Smith Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks.

"Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent," Simmons said.

"I think I have been playing solid all year," he added. "If you look at the numbers, you will see. People who know the game know."

Watch Simmons' comments below:

Mitchell tweeted a gif on Monday morning that could be a response to Simmons' comments.

Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016 but missed the entire 2016-17 season due to fracture in his right foot.

The NBA awards will be presented on June 25.