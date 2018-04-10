Over the past two seasons, Russell Westbrook has rebounded at an absurd rate for a guard, posting 10.7 rebounds per game last season and 9.9 so far this season. However, Westbrook's success has led many NBA experts to claim that Westbrook "steals" rebounds from his teammates.

On Tuesday, Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony clarified to the NBA world that although Westbrook may steal rebounds, the team is "cool with that."

Carmelo Anthony on Russell Westbrook’s rebounding, if he “steals” rebounds and if the team cares or not: pic.twitter.com/rtkbAmQjaI — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 10, 2018

When asked if Westbrook steals rebounds, Anthony joked, "he steals. He steals."

But Anthony said his Thunder teammates don't mind the tactics of last season's most valuable player.

"We got a defensive rebound. I don’t think nobody thinks twice about that," Anthony said. "As long as we get the rebound, I don’t think we worry about that. Individually, we’re not like, ‘Damn, I got to get this rebound. I got to rebound more.’ As long as we get the rebound, we all cool with that.”

Westbrook enters Wednesday's season finale against the Grizzlies needing 16 rebounds to become the first player in NBA history to average a triple double in multiple seasons. The UCLA graduate needed 41 rebounds over the last three games of the season to reach the accomplishment and grabbed 18 boards in Monday's win over the Miami Heat.

Clearly, Anthony and his teammates take no issue with Westbrook's pursuit of history.