The 76ers' Ben Simmons' weighed in on the Donovan Mitchell's sweatshirt of choice Tuesday that sparked quite the conversation on social media.

Utah's Mitchell arrived ahead of the Warriors game wearing the sweatshirt that read: "Rookie: An athlete playing his or her first season as a member of a professional sports team."

rookie: "An athlete playing his or her first season as a member of a professional sports team"



🔥🔥🔥



(via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/05mWqTuGYw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 10, 2018

But Simmons disregarded the outfit, "If that's the only argument he has, I'm in pretty good shape."

"What was the definition?"



Ben Simmons doesn't have time for Donovan Mitchell's sweatshirts



(via @KyleNeubeck) pic.twitter.com/Vx24xQriXe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 11, 2018

This all started after Simmons told ESPN's Chris Haynes he would pick himself "100%" for rookie of the year.

Plenty weighed in to the original sweatshirt comment.

Mitchell ended the night with this tweet.

🤐🤷🏾‍♂️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 11, 2018

Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016 but missed the entire 2016-17 season due to fracture in his right foot. He is averaging 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game this season.

Mitchell was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The NBA awards will be presented on June 25.