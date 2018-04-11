Chris Paul is a new part owner in the Winston-Salem Dash minor league baseball team, the Dash announced Tuesday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Paul into the Winston-Salem Dash ownership group," said Dash Chairman and Managing Partner Billy Prim at the team's press conference on Tuesday. "He has used his incredible work on the basketball court as a platform to create the CP3 Foundation, and has done amazing work in our community."

Paul purchased a minority interest in the team. The Dash are the Class A Advanced affiliate team in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Paul was not at the press conference but in Los Angeles with the Rockets, where they played against the Lakers on Tuesday night.

The Dash tweeted a video with Paul's reaction to the announcement.

"Just wanted to say how honored and privileged I feel to officially be a part of the Winston-Salem Dash," Paul said in the video. "I'm so excited about the future [and] cannot wait until this summer to come to a game and root you guys on."

Paul is a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and played college basketball at Wake Forest University.

He also owns a professional bowling team, L.A.X., which Paul started in 2012, according to CNBC.

The Dash did not say what percentage of the team Paul bought.