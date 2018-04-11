The Thunder's Russell Westbrook reached his second-straight season averaging a triple-double Wednesday night against the Grizzlies.

He became the first player to ever average a triple-double more than once.

Westbrook's achievement is only the third time in NBA history someone has averaged a triple-double — Oscar Robertson did it in 1961-62, and Westbrook did it last year.

The moment came when he nabbed his 16th rebound of the game in the third quarter.

He received a huge standing ovation for the feat.

Russ receives a big applause by fans in OKC for reaching his 2nd season straight averaging a triple-double! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/P7JaQWPj2n — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2018

Westbrook has grabbed 18 of the Thunder's 33 rebounds during the game.

