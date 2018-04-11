Russell Westbrook Averages Triple-Double for Second-Straight Season

The moment came when Russell Westbrook​ nabbed his 16th rebound of the game in the third quarter. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 11, 2018

The Thunder's Russell Westbrook reached his second-straight season averaging a triple-double Wednesday night against the Grizzlies.

He became the first player to ever average a triple-double more than once. 

Westbrook's achievement is only the third time in NBA history someone has averaged a triple-double — Oscar Robertson did it in 1961-62, and Westbrook did it last year.

He received a huge standing ovation for the feat. 

Westbrook has grabbed 18 of the Thunder's 33 rebounds during the game. 

