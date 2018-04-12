The New York Knicks have fired Jeff Hornacek as their coach, according to a report from ESPN.

Hornacek finished with an uninspiring 60-104 record in New York, finishing this season 29-53 after a promising start was ended once Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis was lost to a torn ACL in February.

Hornacek was hired by Phil Jackson in the summer of 2016 and is now out after only serving two years of his three-year, deal. He is still owed $5 million and the Knicks also have $12 million left to pay Jackson after parting ways with him.

The Knicks will now be looking for their 11th coach since Jeff Van Gundy left in 2001.