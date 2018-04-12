The grind of the long NBA schedule is now over and the 16 teams that have qualified for the playoffs begin a new season.

The Golden State Warriors open defense of their defense with injuries, while the Houston Rockets coasted to the league's best record and home-court advantage.

Toronto earned the top seed in the unpredictable Eastern Conference, while LeBron James will attempt to get to the Finals for the eighth straight year. The NBA's second season begins on Saturday with four games.

Eastern Conference -- First Round

(1) Toronto Raptors vs. (8) Washington Wizards

Game 1: Sat. April 14 Washington at Toronto 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Tue, April 17 Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Fri. April 20 Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4: Sun. April 22 Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Wed. April 25 Washington at Toronto, TBD*

Game 6: Fri. April 27 Toronto at Washington, TBD*

Game 7: Wed. April 25 ;Washington at Toronto, TBD*

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Milwaukee Bucks

Game 1: Sun. April 15 Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m. TNT

Game 2: Tue, April 17 Milwaukee at Boston, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Fri. April 20 Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Sun. April 22 Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., ABC-R

Game 5: Tue. April 24 Milwaukee at Boston, TBD *

Game 6: Thu. April 26 Boston at Milwaukee, TBD *

Game 7: Sat/ April 28 Milwaukee at Boston, TNT *



(3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (6) Miami Heat

Game 1: Sat. April 14 Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Mon. April 16 Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Thu. April 19 Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Sat. April 21 Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tue. April 24 Miami at Philadelphia, TBD *

Game 6: Thu. April 26 Philadelphia at Miami, TBD *

Game 7: Sat. April 28& Miami at Philadelphia, TNT*

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) Indiana Pacers

Game 1: Sun. April 15 Indiana at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m., ABC-R

Game 2: Wed. April 18 Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT-R

Game 3: Fri. April 20 Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN-R

Game 4: Sun. April 22 Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Wed. April 25 Indiana at Cleveland, TBD *

Game 6: Fri. April 27 Cleveland at Indiana, TBD *

Game 7: Sun. April 29 Indiana at Cleveland, TBD *

Western Conference

(1) Houston Rockets vs. (8) Minnesota Timberwolves

Sun. April 15 Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Wed. April 18 Minnesota at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Sat. April 21 Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., ESPN-R

Game 4: Mon. April 23 Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.,TNT-R

Game 5: Wed. April 25 Minnesota at Houston, TBD *

Game 6: Fri. April 27 Houston at Minnesota, TBD *

Game 7: Sun. April 29 Minnesota at Houston, TBD*

2) Golden State Warriors vs. (7) San Antonio Spurs

Game 1: Sat. April 14 San Antonio at Golden State, 3 p.m., ABC-R

Game 2: Mon. April 16 San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT-R

Game 3: Thu. April 19 Golden State at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Sun. April 22 Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m., ABC-R

Game 5: Tue. April 24 San Antonio at Golden State, TBD *

Game 6: Thu. April 26 Golden State at San Antonio, TBD *

Game 7: Sat. April 28 San Antonio at Golden State, TNT*

(3) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (6) New Orleans Pelicans

Game 1: Sat. April 14 New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Tue. April 17 New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Thu. April 19 Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 4: Sat. April 21 Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.,TNT

Game 5: Tue. April 24 New Orleans at Portland, TBD *

Game 6: Thu. April 26 Portland at New Orleans, TBD *

Game 7: Sat. April 28 New Orleans at Portland, TNT*

(4) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (5) Utah Jazz

Game 1: Sun. April 15 Utah at Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Wed. April 18 Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Sat. April 21 Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Mon. April 23 Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Wed. April 25 Utah at Oklahoma City, TBD *

Game 6: Fri. April 27 Oklahoma City at Utah, TBD *

Game 7: Sun. April 29 Utah at Oklahoma City, TBD*

*if necessary