The Charlotte Hornets have fired head coach Steve Clifford after five seasons, the team announced.

The Hornets are coming off back to back seasons of finishing with a 36–46 record. Clifford missed a portion of this past season after dealing with an undisclosed medical issue.

In his five seasons with the team, Clifford had a 196–214 record, with two playoff appearances. Clifford was hired in 2013 when the franchise was known as the Bobcats.

Each postseason trip under Clifford's tenure ended with a first-round defeat.

Charlotte recently re-organized their front office, hiring former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak to the same position.