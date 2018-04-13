Hornets fire head coach Steve Clifford after five seasons
The Charlotte Hornets have fired head coach Steve Clifford after five seasons, the team announced.
The Hornets are coming off back to back seasons of finishing with a 36–46 record. Clifford missed a portion of this past season after dealing with an undisclosed medical issue.
In his five seasons with the team, Clifford had a 196–214 record, with two playoff appearances. Clifford was hired in 2013 when the franchise was known as the Bobcats.
Each postseason trip under Clifford's tenure ended with a first-round defeat.
Charlotte recently re-organized their front office, hiring former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak to the same position.