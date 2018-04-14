How to Watch Spurs vs. Warriors: Live stream, Game Time, TV

How to watch Spurs vs. Warriors in the Western Conference First Round playoff series. 

By Scooby Axson
April 14, 2018

The Golden State Warriors begin defense of their championship when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the Western Confernece Playoffs.

The Warriors come into the postseason as the No. 2 seed and has struggled with consistency and injuries. Stephen Curry will not play in the series due to a knee injury and their other All-Stars (Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green) have missed time in the regular season with injuries.

San Antonio also have gone through the same problems and will likely go into the series without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. This season was the first time in 18 seasons the Spurs did not win 50 games.

THe series is a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals. San Antonio had a 20-point lead in Game 1 and then Leonard injured his ankle. Golden State came back to win that game and sweep the final three games.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Livestream: WatchESPN

