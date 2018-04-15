Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Refuses to Leave Game After Toe Injury

Mitchell exited the game, but refused to stay out for long.

By Nihal Kolur
April 15, 2018

Donovan Mitchell is tough.

During the Jazz's Game 1 bout with Oklahoma City, Utah's star rookie collided with Russell Westbrook and suffered a left toe injury, forcing him to eventually exit the game after limping around the court.

But Mitchell wasn't going to let any injuries keep him on the bench in his playoff debut, as he returned to action and shook away Jazz coaches who attempted to take him out of the game for good.

In his first career playoff game, Mitchell played 35 minutes and tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 50% shooting. 

Although the Jazz suffered a 116-108 loss on the road, Mitchell proved that he is capable of carrying his team when it matters most, even while injured.

Utah will attempt to even the series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, and Mitchell's health will be crucial to their chances.

