Donovan Mitchell is tough.

During the Jazz's Game 1 bout with Oklahoma City, Utah's star rookie collided with Russell Westbrook and suffered a left toe injury, forcing him to eventually exit the game after limping around the court.

Sources: X-rays on Utah star Donovan Mitchell's left pinky toe returned negative. Mitchell is fighting through injury in OKC. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2018

But Mitchell wasn't going to let any injuries keep him on the bench in his playoff debut, as he returned to action and shook away Jazz coaches who attempted to take him out of the game for good.

Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let a foot injury keep him on the bench in his playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/NdaCNWjNAS — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 16, 2018

In his first career playoff game, Mitchell played 35 minutes and tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 50% shooting.

Although the Jazz suffered a 116-108 loss on the road, Mitchell proved that he is capable of carrying his team when it matters most, even while injured.

Utah will attempt to even the series in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, and Mitchell's health will be crucial to their chances.