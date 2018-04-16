The 76ers were probably not big fans of Goran Dragic running up the score with a fast-break layup while holding an eight-point lead at the end of Game 2. Those who bet the under on the contest felt even worse.

While the point total for Monday night’s game in Philadelphia closed at 217, it opened at 215.5 and remained that way until a couple hours before tip. So, as it often feels in games of this magnitude, the difference between a win and a brutal loss depended on the number bet on.

The Heat were up 109-100 when Kelly Olynyk stole Dario Saric’s pass with a little over 15 seconds left after a missed Dwyane Wade free throw. Olynyk dribbled to the three-point line and stood there for a couple seconds before he was fouled by Saric.

In the regular season, the Miami big man holds onto the ball as the horn sounds. But don’t knock the Hail Mary attempt of fouling down nine with 10.6 seconds left in the playoffs. Olynyk made both free throws to make it 111-100.

What transpired after likely caused ear-splitting screaming and thrown items from the unfortunate souls who bet the under at 215.5.

The score became 111-103 after Robert Covington’s three with 6.2 seconds left. Then, the only All-Star on the court, Dragic, did the unthinkable. He caught the inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for the dramatic (in Vegas) layup.

113-103. 216 points. Eternal agony. Well, at least until the next winning bet.