For Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell, this season has been a crash course in learning how to be a star in the NBA.

The 21-year-old, who was the 13th pick in the 2017 draft, averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds this season for the Utah, leading the team to 48 wins.

The short-form digital docu-series “Rookie On The Rise” chronicles Mitchell's season, such as his first All-Star Weekend, with scenes featuring family and friends and the heated race for Rookie of the Year. Episode 7 of the series, "Off The Court," features Mitchell meeting up with Chris Paul and fellow rookie Dennis Smith Jr. during All-Star Weekend festivities.

Each episode is two to five minutes long. The series, which debuted on April 3, will ultimately feature 15 episodes, with three episodes premiering each Tuesday.

You can watch the series on Young Hollywood TV. The digital network is available on Apple TV, Amazon channels, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku and Facebook Watch, as well as other social platforms.