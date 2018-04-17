Donovan Mitchell Meets Up With Chris Paul in New Episode of 'Rookie on the Rise'

Donovan Mitchell and Chris Paul meet up off the court in new docu-series.

By Scooby Axson
April 17, 2018

For Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell, this season has been a crash course in learning how to be a star in the NBA. 

The 21-year-old, who was the 13th pick in the 2017 draft, averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds this season for the Utah, leading the team to 48 wins.

The short-form digital docu-series “Rookie On The Rise” chronicles Mitchell's season, such as his first All-Star Weekend, with scenes featuring family and friends and the heated race for Rookie of the Year. Episode 7 of the series, "Off The Court," features Mitchell meeting up with Chris Paul and fellow rookie Dennis Smith Jr. during All-Star Weekend festivities. 

Each episode is two to five minutes long. The series, which debuted on April 3, will ultimately feature 15 episodes, with three episodes premiering each Tuesday. 

You can watch the series on Young Hollywood TV. The digital network is available on Apple TV, Amazon channels, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku and Facebook Watch, as well as other social platforms. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)