Ettore Messina Will Coach Spurs In Game 3 After Gregg Popovich's Wife Dies

Spurs assistant Ettore Messina to coach Game 3 vs. Warriors after Gregg Popovich's wife died on Wednesday.

By Scooby Axson
April 19, 2018

San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina will coach the team in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, the team announced.

Messina, a Spurs assistant since 2014, will take the helm after the team announced that the wife of head coach Gregg Popopvich died on Wednesday.

Popovich and his wife Erin, 67, had been married for four decades and had two children and two two grandchildren.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

It is not known if Popovich will be available for the rest of the series.

Golden State leads the best–of–seven series two games to none.

