Heat forward Justise Winslow stepped on 76ers Joel Embiid's face mask during Game 3.

Winslow steps on the mask and then picks it up as he walks off the court. The incident happened during the second quarter.

Embiid returned to the 76ers on Thursday after missing 10 games due to a left orbital fracture he suffered during a collision on March 28.

The center's mask is made from carbon and poly carbonate, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.