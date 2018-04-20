How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch game 3 of the Cavaliers vs. Pacers Eastern Conference first-round series.

By Nihal Kolur
April 20, 2018

The Cavaliers travel to Indiana to face the Pacers on Friday night in Game 3 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff matchup.

After a crushing loss in Game 1, LeBron James came out on fire in Game 2, scoring the team's first 16 points and 46 overall for the game. Even with James's explosive game, however, Cleveland won Game 2 by just three points as Pacers star Victor Oladipo battled foul trouble.

After a 98-80 shellacking of the Cavs in Game 1, Indiana will look to replicate their effort in front of a home crowd that is sure to be rocking. In two games, Victor Oladipo has exposed his talent to the world, averaging 27 points, 5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3 steals per game.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

