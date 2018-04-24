How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch game 5 of the Bucks vs. Celtics Eastern Conference first-round series.

By Nihal Kolur
April 24, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are all tied up with two games a piece after Giannis Antetokoumpo's late tip-in gave the Bucks a 104-102 win on Sunday.

Boston won the first two games of the series at home. Al Horford's 24 points and 12 rebounds gave the Celtics a 113-107 overtime win in Game 1, while Jaylen Brown's career high 30 points propelled Boston to a 120-106 blowout in Game 2.

In Milwaukee, the Bucks came out more aggressive and stifled Boston with their fast-paced style of play. Khris Middleton's 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists helped the Bucks win Game 3 116-92 and Antetokounmpo's 27 points in Game 4 helped even the series.

Find out how to watch the crucial Game 5 below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBATV

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)