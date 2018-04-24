The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are all tied up with two games a piece after Giannis Antetokoumpo's late tip-in gave the Bucks a 104-102 win on Sunday.

Boston won the first two games of the series at home. Al Horford's 24 points and 12 rebounds gave the Celtics a 113-107 overtime win in Game 1, while Jaylen Brown's career high 30 points propelled Boston to a 120-106 blowout in Game 2.

In Milwaukee, the Bucks came out more aggressive and stifled Boston with their fast-paced style of play. Khris Middleton's 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists helped the Bucks win Game 3 116-92 and Antetokounmpo's 27 points in Game 4 helped even the series.

Find out how to watch the crucial Game 5 below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBATV

