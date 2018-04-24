2018 NBA Draft Big Board 7.0: Top 100 Prospects

Everybody into the pool! The NBA’s early-entry deadline passed on April 22, the draft is less than two months away, and for the first time this cycle, the official group of draft-eligible prospects is locked in. We’ve moved into a key evaluation period, with prospects soon to begin working out for teams and combine invites soon to go out. Things are getting serious, and the Front Office is expanding its Big Board accordingly, to include 100 eligible players.

Key dates to remember from here: the draft lottery is May 15 in Chicago, followed immediately by the draft combine, with the on-court component spanning two days. Underclassmen who have not hired agents and retained their amateur status have until the NCAA’s May 30 deadline (10 days after the official conclusion of the combine) to withdraw. The NBA’s withdrawal deadline is June 11, which applies to international prospects and players entering the draft who are not looking to retain their college eligibility. The difference between those dates is a key distinction. The draft itself is June 21 in New York. Until then, we’ll continue to update these rankings based on intel and other developments as prospects withdraw from the pool.

As a reminder, while our mock draft aims to project what the draft might look like on a given day of the season and factors in team needs, the Big Board serves as our own point of reference to project draft value and ranges within the available prospect pool. This board is based on our own evaluations and factor in intel from around the league, and established how we'd rate players in a vacuum without team context. Rankings and stats last updated April 24. Assume all underclassmen are testing with an agent, unless otherwise stated.

Getty images

1. Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Big Board: 1

Stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.9 BPG

Elite physical tools, soft touch at the rim and a promising jump shot make Ayton the likely top pick. His sheer size and strength presents a matchup problem for most any defender, and he may be the most athletic 7-foot prospect to come along this decade. Ayton checks essentially every offensive box for his position: he has soft touch, can face up or play with his back to the basket, his midrange shot projects nicely to the perimeter, and he’s also a sound passer out of double-teams. While Ayton struggled defensively this season, he was frequently asked to defend forwards in Arizona’s scheme, surrendering some of his physical advantage and hampering his opportunity to consistently improve as a team defender. He did make progress, and with his nimble feet and long frame, he has the ability to be an above-average presence protecting the basket. Bottom line, it’s extremely rare to find a 7-footer with his array of gifts.

2. Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last: 2

Stats (All competitions): 14.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.4 APG

A prodigious playmaker and basketball savant, Doncic will be the most accomplished player in the draft bar none. He enters with an unprecedented résumé for a 19-year-old, enjoying real success in the Euroleague and ACB and helping Slovenia to last summer’s Eurobasket title. Doncic is comfortable with the ball in his hands, makes his teammates better as a passer and reads the floor beyond his years. He didn’t shoot the ball well from outside this season, but his stroke is projectable enough. He will face an adjustment to the speed of NBA defenses, and it’s yet to be seen if his lack of elite explosiveness and burst will make things more difficult at the NBA level—it’s possible that limits his ceiling, but he should have plenty to offer regardless. As an oversized lead ballhandler, Doncic appears up to task to eventually become the engine of a spacing-oriented attack.

3. Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 3

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 BPG

With a projectable frame, above-average mobility and a fast-developing skill set, Jackson put his considerable potential on display this season and played his way among the draft’s top prospects. His shot blocking numbers (5.5 per-40) were off the charts, and teams are intrigued by his ability to protect the rim and defend in space. He shot 39.6% from three (though his mechanics leave a bit to be desired) and has nice touch around the rim with either hand, continuing to develop perimeter skills at an impressive rate. Jackson is more lanky and agile than he is bouncy, but some of his issues keeping up with physical opponents in traffic should be mitigated as he gets stronger. He’s less NBA-ready than some of his peers, as illustrated by the inconsistency he faced this season, but Jackson’s overall outlook is sunny as he gets stronger and matures.

4. Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 4

Stats: 21.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 61.4% FG

An athletic, competitive presence on the inside, Bagley was one of college basketball’s most productive players, utilizing his athletic mismatch to score in the paint and manufacture easy baskets on the offensive glass at an elite clip. It’s hard to argue with his numbers, and with more shooters and playmakers around him, Bagley’s life should get even easier—you shouldn’t have to worry about his individual effort. He’s extremely left-hand dominant as a scorer and needs to expand his skill set, including his jump shot, which needs to improve for him to really thrive as a four-man. Defensively there’s some fear he may end up stuck between positions, as he’s not much of a shot-blocker and didn’t display strong instincts on that end. Weaknesses noted, Bagley is a quality prospect who could evolve into a high-caliber frontcourt player.

5. Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG

Bamba boasts rare length and verticality that translate to serious defensive impact. His 7'9" wingspan allows him to contest, alter or block most any shot within his area, and he has promising mobility that adds a level of intrigue on top of that. As a baseline, he has the kind of tools you can’t teach. His offensive game is unfinished, but he has some shooting touch and developing skills around the basket, and should be able to threaten as a lob-catcher. Some scouts have questioned Bamba’s competitiveness and toughness on the inside, as his interest level appeared to waver at times this season. It’s fair to wonder how much weight he can pack onto to his slender frame, as well. All things considered, Bamba’s long-term upside as a team’s defensive backbone is substantial.

6. Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 6

Stats (2016 U18 FIBA Americas): 15.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.4 APG

The long-term state of Porter’s back remains a matter of concern, but he’s still one of the most polished scorers in the draft. He’s a capable jump shooter and perimeter scorer with a good feel for scoring the ball, and has the size to play either forward spot. There are concerns about his defensive approach and playmaking skills, neither of which has ever been considered a strength. Porter’s brief late-season comeback from back surgery, in which he looked understandably stiff and rusty, sends him into workout season with a bit more to prove from a health and conditioning standpoint. That said, NBA teams are well aware of what Porter is capable of at his best, and how he chooses to handle the predraft process (and which teams he works out for) is worth monitoring closely.

7. Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 260 | Age: 19 | Last: 7

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG

Carter was a productive, stabilizing force for Duke this season and is viewed as a safe bet to play in the NBA for a long time as a well-rounded post player. He’s a natural rebounder and a better athlete than he gets credit for, able to contest shots effectively and haul in tough balls. Carter’s offensive role at Duke was less prominent than he was accustomed to coming up, but he’s a polished post score and has become a respectable jump shooter. What may hold Carter back long-term is a lack of elite explosiveness, as he occasionally struggles to gather off two feet and score against longer defenders under the basket. His impressive skill level, passing ability and on-court feel set him apart, and a different system might unlock more of his talent.

8. Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 8

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.1% 3FG

A potent perimeter shooter and playmaker, Young displayed and sustained serious ability as the fulcrum of Oklahoma’s offense. Young’s deep shooting range and intelligent use of ball screens open up room for his creative dribble penetration, and turning Oklahoma into an elite offensive team for a large stretch of the season was no small feat. His change of pace and variety of moves help offset a lack of elite physical attributes, though he will need to keep working on his body as evidenced by the way he wore down a bit toward the end of the season. It’s unlikely Young will be more than an average defender at best, but if he’s placed within a system that can give him enough room to operate, his talent should be able to outweigh his weaknesses. In a relatively thin group of point guards, Young’s upside stands out.

9. Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 9

Stats: 17.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 43.5% 3FG

Bridges couples great defensive instincts and ability with quality three-point shooting, making him a fairly safe bet to provide value in the modern NBA. His impactful perimeter defense should translate nicely, given his 7’0” wingspan and foot speed that lets him ably defend both guards and wings. Bridges has made major strides as a jump shooter as well, and while he sometimes struggles to create his own shot off the dribble he should be able to thrive in a supporting role alongside a quality playmaker or two. He doesn’t have superstar upside, but could fill a need effectively early in his career. Given how the league is trending toward wide-open play, there’s not a team in the league that can’t use a player with Bridges’ strengths.

10. Robert Williams III, C, Texas A&M | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 10

Stats: 10.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.6 BPG

A physical force when he’s engaged, Williams can be a difference-making rebounder and finisher around the rim, but has struggled to produce big numbers on a consistent basis. He’s an instinctive rebounder and shot-blocker and plays above the rim as easily as anyone, able to win most 50-50 balls within his area thanks to his length and quickness off the floor. For a guy with his gifts, Williams should have been tallying up more easy baskets at A&M—he wasn’t ever the focal point of the offense, but he didn’t always use his physical edge to his advantage. He’s a limited scorer outside eight feet, but when penciled into a Clint Capela-type NBA role, he makes a lot of sense. If a team can get him to buy in, he has the talent to be a quality contributor.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

​

11. Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 13

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 36.4% 3FG

Bridges is a well-built, active scorer who might be a little bit stuck between positions. Athletically he fits the bill, and he showed some improvement as a spot-up shooter on the wing. He’s limited as a ball-handler and shot creator, and his best pro position is probably power forward, where he can better utilize his quickness despite the fact he’s built more like a two-guard. There are still questions about how his three-point shooting will translate to NBA range. Bridges could become a plus defender thanks to his agility and strength, but has never been a true standout on that side of the ball. If Bridges can remake himself from a finesse-based scorer into a high-energy glue guy, he should be able to cover for his weaknesses just fine, but there’s some risk here.

12. Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 11

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 34.1% 3FG

An intriguing project with the build to handle either forward spot, Knox was never consistently able to take over games at Kentucky but has the ability to develop into a capable supporting scorer in due time. Knox has some natural shooting touch, meets the requirements to keep up athletically and is a solid rebounder, though his handle must improve in order for him to keep playing on the wing. His competitiveness comes and goes sometimes and he’ll have to get tougher, but it helps that Knox is one of the younger prospects in the draft and showed improvement over the course of the season. He has the type of malleable talent that should play in an NBA rotation given time to develop.

13. Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 12

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG

There’s no doubting Sexton’s talent as a scorer. At Alabama, he showcased his ability to attack the basket, play through contact and fill up a box score. He’s athletically impressive, can get downhill off the bounce and is unafraid of the moment. His three-point shooting clip leaves something to be desired, but may be attributable in part to a heavy workload. Where Sexton struggles is making teammates better—and while some of his poor assist to turnover ratio came a byproduct of the Tide’s lack of offensive structure, there’s some concern among NBA teams about the selfish nature of his play. Sexton came in with a reputation as an elite defender, but averaged less than a steal per game, and his overall focus level wavered more than the narrative surrounding him would have you believe. The question may be whether he’s better suited to run a team full-time, or to provide scoring punch off the bench.

14. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 14

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.6 SPG

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the quickest studies in college basketball this year: he bordered on timid in November, and finished as one of the most productive point guards in the country. His size, length and quick hands help him stand out on both ends of the floor. Gilgeous-Alexander has an unorthodox but effective off-the-dribble game, using hesitations and fakes to create space for himself. His jumper is passable, but not quite consistent yet. He’s highly unselfish, and while not extremely explosive, Gilgeous-Alexander has a good understanding angles with the ball in his hands. Long enough to defend either backcourt spot at an above-average level, he’s the sort of versatile player who would partner well with a more scoring-minded guard.

15. Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 15

Stats: 11.5 PPG, 41.5% FG, 34.6% 3FG

An athletic, slashing two-guard, Walker had an uneven freshman season after recovering from a summer meniscus tear. While he didn’t set the world on fire, Walker’s strong frame and ability to attack and finish around the rim give him inherent status as a prospect. He has a nice-looking jumper, but needs to become a more comfortable shooter. His physical tools also project well on the defensive end. Walker lacks a certain degree of instinctiveness that hampers him somewhat as a halfcourt scorer, although some of his struggles at Miami also appeared confidence-based. He has a lot of room to improve, and while he’s not polished, Walker is an intriguing first-round talent with a chance to crack the late lottery.

16. Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette HS (Louisiana)

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: 16

Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG

Although Robinson will have had a year off from competitive basketball and enters the draft with no experience beyond high school, his long build, impressive athletic ability and shot-blocking skills come with built-in NBA intrigue. He will have to solidify his stock with strong workouts, and teams have plenty of questions about his decision to skip college hoops, as well as his overall feel for the game (plus, he’s already 20). Robinson is capable of highlight-caliber plays around the rim, and the hope is he becomes a shot-blocking, lob-catching center. He has a wide range of draft outcomes and some teams may be scared off by the risk factor, but talent-wise he’s worthy of consideration as early as the middle of the first round.

17. Zhaire Smith, G/F, Texas Tech | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last: 17

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 55.6% FG

Smith is one of the surprise stories of this draft, beginning his freshman year as an unheralded curiosity and finishing it as a key player for an Elite 8 team with enough raw athletic ability to warrant first-round consideration, and entering the draft with an agent. While he’s unlikely to contribute much right away, his explosiveness, ability to make acrobatic plays and instincts on the defensive end are all tantalizing (he averaged more than a steal and a block per game). He fared well from three this season, but scouts have doubts about his actual feel shooting from the perimeter. More importantly, Smith seriously struggles to create his own shot, which may kneecap his potential without serious development. He’s a risk-reward proposition, and drafting him is a bet on his intangibles and willingness to work hard and improve.

18. Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 18

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.2 APG

Blending size, ball-handling ability and an unselfish game, Brown is an intriguing prospect given the increasingly positionless nature of the NBA game. He’s unlikely to lead your team in scoring, but has the ability to do enough other positive things to fit a utility-type perimeter role. He grew up playing point guard and is most comfortable with the ball in his hands. Brown is a good athlete with a body that should help him become a versatile defender. He lacks one true calling-card skill at this stage, can disappear at times and shot the ball poorly from distance this season. But he’s certainly talented, and as one of the younger players in this class has the makings of a rotation player after some development time.

19. Dzanan Musa, G/F, KK Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 19

Stats (All competitions): 12.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 47.8% FG

Musa is a score-first wing who hangs his hat on pull-up jumpers and a crafty game. He’s an experienced player for his age and has earned a large chunk of playing time for Cedevita, shooting the ball at a strong clip this season. Word is that he’s extremely motivated to make it in the NBA. An improving playmaker with a solid feel, Musa tends to be ball-dominant and isn’t an elite creator off the dribble, which will require adjustment. His thin frame may also pose a challenge, particularly when attacking the basket. He lacks ideal length, has a bit of a hunched posture and isn’t much of a man-to-man defender, either. Still, his natural ability to put the ball in the basket and the NBA’s premium on perimeter talent helps set him apart as perhaps the top international prospect behind Doncic.

20. Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 18 | Last: 21

Stats (2017 UnderArmour Association): 15.3 PPG, 41.4% 3FG

After finishing his prep year at IMG and opting to forgo college for the draft, Simons appears set to ride a wave of mystery into a guaranteed contract. He’s a springy, quick-twitch athlete who profiles as more of a two-guard than a combo right now. He’s at his best when he’s aggressive and attacking the basket and is a promising shooter, but is extremely early in his development and still very streaky. He needs to get stronger and establish himself as a defender, but has the ability to be solid on that end in time. Simons needs seasoning and will likely spend time in the G League next year, but has a good chance to be a first-round pick based off of upside.

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

21. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 24

Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 42.9% 3FG

Holiday impressed this season with steady performances as an outside shooter and primary facilitator and looks suited for a backup point guard role in the NBA. With his scoring instincts and ability to use ball screens, he can provide an offensive spark. He’s a smallish and can only defend one position, but competes defensively and should be tough enough to hold his own. Holiday is more of a shoot-first guy than a setup man, and he struggles getting downhill into the paint around defenders at times, which limits his upside on some level. That said, he’s a fairly safe choice to provide some value, and the fact he has two older brothers in the NBA doesn’t hurt when it comes to intangibles—Aaron may be less physically gifted than Jrue and Justin, but has the makeup to overachieve and find a place in the league.

22. Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 245 | Age 19 | Last: 22

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.2 BPG

One of the most athletic bigs in college basketball, Fernando has impressed scouts with his immense physical potential. While he’s presently testing the waters, he may well end up with enough love to stay in the draft. The Angola native picked up the game late and is still extremely raw, but his reported 7'4" wingspan, impressive defensive mobility and ability to elevate around the basket are all eye-catching. Fernando was often in foul trouble this season and didn’t see the lion’s share of playing time until the last month or so, and he’s more skilled than was able to show, although it’s fair to critique his feel. At this point, his upside makes him a worthy flier in the late first round, although his small sample size may work against him. His predraft workouts will be pivotal.

23. Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 26

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 41.1% 3FG

Although he doesn’t possess starry upside, Thomas was one of college basketball’s top perimeter stoppers and has made a nice case for himself as a useful role player in the pros. He has great feet and hands, a muscular build and the length to make life difficult for a variety of opponents as a man-to-man defender. The flipside is that he’s limited as a creator off the dribble, but Thomas was an efficient scorer all season and made his jumpers at a convincing clip. Thomas is also a smart passer and understands how to play off others, rarely forcing shots. There’s safety in Thomas’s 3-and-D skill set, which should translate nicely to the perimeter-oriented NBA game. He’s declared for the draft without an agent.

24. Jontay Porter, F/C, Missouri | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 29

Stats: 9.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.2 APG

While Michael Porter’s season ended up a wash, his younger brother burst onto the scene in his stead and is tracking as a late first or early second-round selection, though he’s entered the draft without an agent for now. Jontay has legitimate range out to three and is a quality passer and rebounder, with an advanced feel and skill level as the youngest player on our entire Top 100. He could be a weapon as a screener and short-roll playmaker, and has demonstrated surprising ability to attack closeouts. The key for Porter is developing his body, which presently leaves something to be desired but has plenty of time to physically mature. It’s unclear how high his ceiling really is, but there’s not much knocking his talent level.

25. Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 25

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

A jack-of-all-trades on the wing, Alkins was on the first-round cusp a year ago and should receive some looks in this range again. He plays with a ton of energy and already has a strong build, able to power his way to the basket and explode to the rim when he has a step. Alkins has shown a willingness to make winning plays, and his continued efforts this season despite a tough year for Arizona (and breaking his foot in September) should be viewed as a positive. As he works back into peak shape, his defensive contributions and comfort level as a shooter should improve. Alkins should be in good position to boost his stock with a strong predraft process.

26. Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 23

Stats: 20.0 PG, 7.7 RPG, 3.5 APG

Offering a nice mix of size, athleticism and production, Hutchison took a nice step forward statistically this season as a heavy offensive focal point for the Broncos (he used a whopping one-third of their possessions). He won’t be asked to carry that big a load in the NBA, but his ability to attack the rim on straight-line drives,make an impact on the glass and find gaps in the defense as an off-ball threat are all appealing. He also may have a chance to potentially play as a small-ball four at times, creating more of a mismatch with his quickness. Hutchison doesn’t create especially well off the dribble and has to keep improving as a shooter, but he belongs in the late first-round picture.

27. Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College | Junior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 27

Stats: 20.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 40.9% 3FG

A high-scoring guard with a nice degree of shake to his game, Robinson could become a useful third guard with his ability to play on or off the ball. He excels at creating his own shot on all three levels, with a great ability to change speeds and some sneaky athleticism. Robinson’s production and intangibles should appeal to teams as well. He’s an inch or so shorter than his official listed height, and his slight build may cause some limitations, particularly as a defender. His upside isn’t immense, but he can really score the ball and made big strides as a junior (he had an eye-popping 46-point game against Notre Dame). Robinson is presently testing without an agent.

28. Bruce Brown Jr., G, Miami | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 28

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG

Brown’s athleticism, frame and defensive-minded approach remain good selling points for a combo guard, but he’s coming off an underwhelming season in which he missed the final two months with a foot injury. He can be a disruptive force in the backcourt and get to the rim effectively, but needs to convince people his three-point shooting can swing closer to last season (34.7%) than this year’s poor 26.7% mark. Hopes that Brown could transition to playing the point full-time have largely been dashed at this point, and given he was already old for his class, the lack of progression as a sophomore was frustrating. He’s still an interesting complementary player, and will have an opportunity to make up for lost time in the predraft process.

29. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 30

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 4.6 APG, 40.8% 3FG

Although the critiques of Brunson’s average size and athleticism as they pertain to his upside are fair, the leader of Villanova’s title team checks basically every other box for a lead guard and is a good bet to play in the league for a long time. The son of former journeyman guard Rick Brunson, Jalen grew up around the NBA and has an elite feel for running an offense. He relies on his considerable craft to compensate for a lack of top-flight quickness and understands how to pick his spots, change speeds and score. Brunson is also a good three-point shooter, and his steely on-court demeanor will appeal to teams. Defensively he’ll have to work hard to cut it, but he’s too intelligent not to figure out a way to succeed.

30. De’Anthony Melton, G, USC | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 31

Stats (2016–17): 8.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG

Melton missed the season due to USC’s prolonged investigation into his eligibility, but can finally begin re-establishing his value in predraft workouts. The mix of defensive toughness and athletic playmaking he showed as a freshman serves as a good place to start. Melton’s steal and block rate in his lone college campaign were impressive, and the key now is rounding out his offensive skill set to a palatable level—he may not be a true point guard, but needs to improve his utility with the ball in his hands. Melton’s jumper is also questionable, but his energy, smarts and physicality (a 6'8" wingspan helps him harry opposing ball-handlers) are bankable strengths.

31. Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 32

Stats: 13.4 PPG, 3.5 APG, 40.1% 3FG

After breaking out on college basketball’s most prominent stage, DiVincenzo has forced the issue and is a definite prospect for this year’s draft should he choose to stay in and hire an agent. As a quick, tough combo guard willing to make small plays and do the dirty work, he profiles nicely into an eventual backcourt role. DiVincenzo isn’t quite as tall as he’s listed, but he’s quick and wiry enough to defend either backcourt spot. His three-point shooting and overall instincts are a plus. He’s old for his class after taking a medical redshirt as a freshman, and taking a long, hard look at turning pro makes sense. If he goes back to Villanova, he’ll be the leading man next season.

32. Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 33

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.1 SPG

A physical specimen who put together a solid individual season on an underwhelming team, Frazier has piqued NBA interest with his tools and defensive instincts. He pops from an eye-test perspective, and has potential to be a multipositional stopper given his long arms and penchant for generating turnovers. He’s a powerful leaper and difficult to stop once he has a head of steam toward the basket, though he’s not especially refined as a scorer. Frazier shot 38% from outside this season, but teams aren’t totally sold on his jumper and he doesn’t have an outstanding feel for putting the ball in the basket. He’s an interesting dart throw in the middle of the draft if he stays in.

33. Grayson Allen, SG, Duke | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 34

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 37.0% 3FG

Allen’s senior year affirmed his ability to bring long-distance shooting, secondary ball-handling and toughness to a backcourt. He’s a very good athlete and has proven over time he can make difficult, deep shots off the dribble and catch. Allen has enough ability to attack the basket off of closeouts to keep defenders honest and buy himself a little extra time for his jumper. His offensive role was somewhat reduced this season at times given the talent around him, likely more akin to the load he’ll end up shouldering as a supporting player. Although his athletic ability doesn’t totally translate on the defensive end, it’s a fair bet that his experience and competitive spirit will help split the difference.

34. Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: 35

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG

Had he stayed in the draft a year ago, Diallo would likely have been a first-rounder. This time around, the picture is much more cloudy, as his immense physical talents are unchanged, but his lack of ball skills have been exposed, Diallo began to turn it on as a defender late in the season and remains a dynamic player in transition, where few can keep up with him. It’s just that his skill set is unrefined, his handle loose and his offensive feel in the halfcourt limited. Diallo’s talent is still worth a dice roll in a low-risk situation, but his actual offensive ceiling may be a bit capped without significant skill improvement. Best-case scenario, he becomes a plus defender, hits enough threes to keep himself on the floor and becomes a useful complementary wing.

35. Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 36

Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG

A springy, mobile big, Metu has NBA-level talent and showed some improvement this season, but hasn’t quite done enough to lock himself in as a surefire first-rounder. His good games can be head-turning, but he’s not extremely comfortable playing with his back to the basket and sometimes shies away when the paint is packed, which hurts him as a rebounder. He can shoot from mid-range and has tried to play as more of a stretch big, but those results have been mixed. He underachieved on a year to year basis at USC relative to his talent, and has yet to find a level of consistency to his game. Metu will likely need to embrace a lower-usage, pick-and-pop role at the next level to thrive.

36. Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 39

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.2 APG, 44.2% 3FG

As a perimeter scorer and facilitator, Shamet does a lot of important things well. He’s not very explosive or quick, but his blend of size, handle and three-point shooting help set him apart from other available point guards. His ability to catch and shoot as well as pull up makes him a constant perimeter threat, and he might be able to run off screens and do damage in due time. This helps offset his average athleticism, which keeps him from consistently getting all the way to the rim. Shamet competes defensively and has the chops to follow in the footsteps of former Shockers Fred Van Vleet and Ron Baker, both of whom have carved out NBA niches. It’s worth nothing Shamet has suffered serious injuries in both of his feet.

37. Shake Milton, G, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 41

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 4.4 APG, 43.4% 3FG

After missing the last 11 games of the season with a hand injury, Milton is facing a wider range of draft outcomes than others: he’s been billed as a late first-rounder in the past, but seems to be trending more toward the second after scouts have had three seasons to pick him apart. This was his best year at SMU, and to his credit, he took a step forward as a scorer without sacrificing efficiency. Milton is much more comfortable on the ball than off, but has the size to theoretically play either guard position and provides spacing with a reliable jumper (he never shot below 42% in three college seasons). Milton isn’t really a dribble-breakdown guy, but has some change of pace ability. His aggressiveness and defensive contributions waver somewhat. He’ll likely benefit from playing a lower-pressure role in the NBA where he won’t have to anchor the scoring.

38. Jacob Evans, G/F, Cincinnati | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: 42

Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 37% 3FG

Evans is a tough, defensive-minded wing who’s shown the ability to make threes at the college level, making him a prospect almost by defauld. He has the type of frame that enables him guard a variety of players on the perimeter and was a committed stopper for Cincinnati. Evans is an oft-erratic scorer and doesn’t create offense very well, nor is he always aggressive attacking the rim. He has sort of a hard, flat jumper that has given some scouts pause. Evans does have the benefit of being young for his class, but lacks immense upside. Teams looking to add immediate toughness to their wing rotation will give him a hard look. He’s left the door open to return to school.

39. Devonte’ Graham, PG, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 185 | Age: 23 | Last: 37

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 7.2 APG, 40.6% 3FG

Graham is an experienced, capable setup man and shooter who prefers to operate and score from the perimeter. He was productive while leading a Kansas team that skewed thin to the Final Four, and does a solid job on the defensive end as well. However, Graham’s struggles to score in isolation and when attacking the paint are concerning, with one big red flag being a sub-40 percent clip on his two-point attempts. He’s also already 23, and his counting stats were somewhat inflated by playing a massive percentage of the Jayhawks’ minutes. Graham will have an opportunity in the NBA and may be able to help round out a team’s rotation, but lacks a certain it factor to his game.

40. Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last: 59

Stats (French Pro A): 12.5 PPG, 4.3 APG, 38% 3FG

A quick, toolsy ball-handler who excels at scoring off the dribble, Okobo is an intriguing potential stash pick with his range of offensive skills and has given himself a good chance to get drafted after a strong season in his native France. He has solid shooting mechanics, range from three and the ability to get into the paint and kick the ball to open teammates. He’s certainly athletic enough to project into the NBA’s style, and turned up his play a notch for his club while handling a hefty offensive workload. A 6’8” wingspan and solid instincts give him a nice defensive ceiling as well. Like many young guards, Okobo will need to rein in his shot selection and turnovers, but he’s looking like a nice second-round option at this point.

41. Rodions Kurucs, G/F, FC Barcelona

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 43

Stats (LEB Gold): 10.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 43.8% FG

Kurucs has struggled to get a foothold when it comes to playing time with Barcelona’s senior team, but has the type of size and versatility NBA teams are looking for on the wing. He was a likely late first-round selection last season before pulling out of the draft (he had a substantial contract buyout with his club) and his mix of athleticism and scoring is appealing. He has some nice traits and looks like a potentially useful role player, but it has been difficult for teams to get eyes on him given his current team situation. Kurucs’ team environment has created some challenges, but he’ll likely end up in a similar draft range this time around.

42. Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 51

Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG

Possessing good size for a two-guard and a nice array of scoring skills, Huerter is young for his class and has impressed scouts with his fundamentally sound game. He excels as a spot-up scorer, with natural jumper mechanics and the ability to attack closeouts and use his height mismatch against smaller guards. He’s decently athletic (moreso vertically than laterally) and there’s room for multifaceted shooters in his mold to make an NBA impact. Improving defensively will help, but simply being a high-quality floor spacer given his physical attributes and ball-moving skills is a good place to start. He’s testing the waters without an agent. He’s testing the waters, and he should have a better shot at the first round next year if he returns.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

43. Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 45

Stats: 14.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 40.2% 3FG

Cast into a supporting role on a team otherwise devoid of wings, Trent did a nice job fitting in and finished as one of the top three-point specialists in the country. Working mostly in spot-ups, spacing the floor and running in transition, Trent has projectable jumper mechanics and a solid feel for what was asked of him. It may end up being his NBA fate as well, given he’s not wildly athletic which could limit his ability to create his shot and more importantly, defend at the next level. He has more ability than he was able to show at Duke, and should be able to progress into a capable supporting scorer in a league where you can never have too many shooters.

44. Keita Bates-Diop, F, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 235 | Age: 22 | Last: 49

Stats: 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

It’s tough to ignore Bates-Diop’s production, as the Big Ten’s player of the year and a central figure in Ohio State’s resurgence. He has a deft scoring touch and has been a tough matchup for college defenders. However, his lack of explosiveness may limit him at the next level, and he’s not quite big or strong enough to play the four (despite a 7'2" wingspan) nor is he an ideal ball-handler to play the three. It’s good to consider what elements of his scoring will translate—Ohio State ran a lot of isolation plays for him in the mid-range, touches he likely won’t warrant at the next level when he no longer has a mismatch advantage. If Bates-Diop continues to shoot at a great clip from outside he’ll have a chance at an NBA role, but his skills will have to cover for his athletic ability.

45. Tyus Battle, SG, Syracuse | Sophomore

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last: 47

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 39.9% FG, 32.2% 3FG

With a good body for an NBA wing and ability to score the ball at all three levels, Battle was Syracuse’s primary option this season. His massive role and extremely rare trips to the bench caused some statistical inflation and also made him a bit tricky to assess, particularly whether his poor shot selection was a byproduct of team demands, or his own preference. He’s overreliant on midrange shots, isn’t much of a playmaker or physical finisher, and isn’t especially consistent from three, none of which lies too much in concert with the demands asked of modern shooting guards. Syracuse’s 2–3 zone also makes his defensive impact hard to peg. He’s testing without an agent.

46. Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 38

Stats: 9.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG

With a nice blend of ball skills and physical tools, Jackson is an interesting second-round flier. He missed most of the season with a torn labrum in his shooting shoulder, which put him in an unenviable position with respect to the draft. The biggest question for Jackson was whether he could maintain last season’s three-point clip, and while his shoulder may be a valid excuse for his inconsistent early-season play, the numbers cast some doubt on his eventual impact as a scorer. He has a strong, NBA-ready body, a 7'3" wingspan and potential to help a team as a rebounder, ball-mover and versatile defender down the line, but his offense needs to click on some level first.

47. Tony Carr, PG, Penn State | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: 40

Stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, 43.3% 3FG

An offensively gifted ballhandler with great size for his position and a dangerous three-point shot, Carr was the reason Penn State overachieved this season and rode the momentum from his breakout year into the draft. Though his shooting form features a low release and push mechanism, he’s been able to get hot and sustain success from outside. Carr’s shot selection can be questionable, as he tends to fall in love with the jumper and hunt shots rather than involve teammates. Those issues are exacerbated by his difficulty getting into the paint and scoring, as he’s not extremely explosive and often has to lean on floaters rather than finishing around opposing defenders. Defensively, his average lateral quickness can be be exposed. Carr has NBA talent, but has some work to do.

48. Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 44

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 5.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

After entering Duke as a touted recruit, it was a disappointing one-and-done year for Duval, whose shooting struggles and so-so decision-making feel stuck out like a sore thumb on a team that played multiple bigs at all times and offered little room for him to get downhill and create. Given the situational factors, it’s fair to reason there’s still upside here. Duval is extremely quick off the dribble and can be a tenacious on-ball defender. He’s improved at setting up his teammates, but still has issues with turnovers. His poor three-point shooting (29.6%) has to improve for him to become a significant NBA contributor, and many scouts are skeptical. Still, he’s talented enough to be worth the dice roll.

49. Jevon Carter, G, West Virginia | Senior

Height: 6'2 | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 46

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.0 SPG

Perhaps the top on-ball defender in college hoops, Carter has proven he‘s ready to step onto an NBA court and lock up. Although nothing else truly pops about his skill set, his relentless attitude and commitment to guarding will earn him opportunities. Carter won’t light it up as a scorer, but he’s unselfish, can find open teammates and knock down threes, which might be enough to keep him on the floor offensively. As an older prospect, the margin for error is a bit thinner for him, but it’s hard not to love everything he brings to the table.

Ezra Shaw

50. Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: 62

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 39.4% 3FG

A skilled but slow-footed stretch big, Wagner showed improvement this season but remains a liability on the defensive end. Leading Michigan to the national title game was an impressive feat, but it’s possible his production was more a product of his environment. His inside-out game was the key to Michigan’s system, and Wagner excels working as a screener, facing up and finishing with either hand. His game is effective, but he’s a bit clumsy at times and doesn’t get to the foul line all that often. His rebounding numbers improved significantly as a junior, but he still doesn’t block shots or defend well in space, and NBA teams will surely pick on him. Wagner has the offensive versatility to stick in the NBA, but it will have to outweigh his problems on the other end.

51. P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Last: 54

Stats: 10.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 51.9% FG

Washington is testing the draft waters, and with Kentucky’s frontcourt potentially crowded next season, it wouldn’t be a total shocker if he stayed in the draft. He has good touch around the basket, a 7'3" wingspan and powerful leaping ability, all of which help him play taller than his height. Washington was most effective in lineups with four shooters around him, and his best NBA role might be as a small-ball five, where he can switch defensively, set screens and be utilized as a dive man. It’s possible Washington could end up as a defensive tweener at the next level, but his mobility and feel should help him find success in the right situation.

52. Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 48

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 38% 3FG

Okogie has declared for the draft without an agent, and could be a player who really rises depending on how his predraft process shakes out. He’s plenty athletic, with a muscular build, 7'0" wingspan and twitchiness that helps him attack the rim and defend man-to-man. Okogie utilizes his tools to generate turnovers and make plays on the ball. His jumper took a step forward this season, and he gets good rotation on his ball. However, his feel for the game and shot selection are just average, and he can play out of control at times, make mental mistakes and demonstrate so-so body language. Teams will have to peg whether it’s a maturity issue, or a lack of great instincts. He has 3-and-D potential if he continues to improve.

53. Jarrey Foster, G/F, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: 50

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.7 APG

Foster was tracking as a fringe first-round candidate before a partially torn ACL ended his season. His rehab is on track, and he’s testing the waters without an agent looking for a second-round guarantee. Given the premium on athletic wings who can defend multiple positions, he could certainly be a worthy prospect for a team to draft and develop, but with a relatively small sample size under his belt and being presently unable to work out, it would seem prudent for Foster to return to school. He was in midst of a breakout pre-injury, stepping into a bigger offensive role and showcasing his versatility as a defender and scorer—he was SMU’s top rebounder and spent time guarding both forward spots capably. Foster is a terrific athlete with a good feel who doesn’t need the ball to make an impact. His three-point shooting will ultimately be a major determinant in his NBA success.

54. Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 245 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 43.3% 3FG

After Villanova’s title run, Spellman opted to test the waters, and the versatile big man is an intriguing inside-out player who should benefit from the experience. He made major improvements to his body after redshirting and his game took off toward the end of the season, as Spellman was able to better showcase his athleticism and length as a shot-blocker and rebounder. He’s a legitimate set shooter from outside and could provide invaluable floor-spacing from a frontcourt position. He’s not overly tall and didn’t show a great post-up game this season, but if he returns to school, Spellman will have a better opportunity to flash his entire skill set.

55. Malik Newman, SG, Kansas | Sophomore

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 56

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 46.3% FG, 41.5% 3FG

After reviving his stock as a prospect with a quality late-season run for the Jayhawks, Newman will stay in the draft and try to parlay it into a favorable selection. He’s always been a scorer by trade, and seems to have rediscovered how to do it efficiently, becoming a pivotal part of an undersized, perimeter-centric attack. Newman’s can shoot from deep and score in transition, and he displayed better effort on defense at times this season as well. The issue is that he’s more undersized two-guard than combo playmaker, which may end up limiting what lineup roles he can fill. It’s extremely hard to stick in the NBA as a microwave-type scorer, and the deck may end up stacked against him in that regard.

56. Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 55

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 40.4% 3FG

Hudson found new life as a featured scorer for Florida, hitting threes at a plus-40% clip and becoming a potential specialist. He excels as a floor-spacer, running off of screens and pulling up off the dribble comfortably. It’s worth noting he’s never shot more than 67% from the foul line, oddly. He’s a good-not-great athlete and is likely to be limited as a playmaker and defender in the NBA, but his smooth stroke gives him a chance to make an impact. He will have to take it upon himself to expand his skills in other ways. He hasn’t signed with an agent and could still return to Florida next season.

57. Kenrich Williams, F, TCU | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 23 | Last: 60

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.9 APG

Despite Williams’s advanced age and history of knee issues, his array of skills and physical profile make him an intriguing prospect. His game takes time to grow on you, and he’s unlikely to be much of a scorer in the NBA, but his ability to blend different types of lineups as a passer, rebounder and defender holds some value on the right team. Williams was solid at the Portsmouth Invitational, and is a strong fit in positionless schemes provided his three-point shooting translates to the next level. He doesn’t offer a ton of upside, but has the kind of game that could keep him around for a while.

58. Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 57

Stats: 13.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 35.2% 3FG

A lanky, bouncy wing player in need of some development, Wilkes has some good things to offer but hasn’t done enough to set himself apart from the pack yet. He didn’t show a ton of progression over the course of the season, and while he’s competent in transition and hitting set shots, he has issues trying to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket in the halfcourt. Wilkes would benefit from returning to school, expanding his skill set and showing more committment to defense before turning pro.

59. Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Last: 58

Stats (German BBL): 5.8 PPG, 2.5 APG, 40.6% FG

An oversized ball-handler and talented, instinctive passer, Bonga would be one of the youngest players in this class and has some upside given his unusual skill set. He’s not extremely athletic, but he has a smooth handle, can cover a lot of ground given his size, and has a pretty good feel for the game already His jump shot and overall scoring consistency is a work in progress and he doesn’t change directions especially well off the dribble, which is key for a guy in his mold. But Bonga has the makings of a useful player, and his youth makes him a viable stash pick if he chooses to stay in this draft.

60. Kevin Hervey, F, UT-Arlington | Senior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last: 53

Stats: 20.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG

A long, skilled forward, Hervey had a highly productive career at UT-Arlngton and could be a useful floor-spacer and bench scorer at the next level. He has a 7’3” wingspan and rebounds well, though isn’t overly mobile or athletic. As a result, he’s somewhat of a tweener defensively and will have to be utilized carefully to create a matchup advantage. He never shot above 34% from three in college, but his ability to do damage inside and out in a variety of situations is certainly intriguing. He has a reputation for inconsistent effort, and a history of knee issues that could hurt him when it comes to draft position.

Grant Halverson

61. Ray Spalding, F/C, Louisville | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last: 61

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.7 BPG

With solid mobility, athleticism and an improving offensive skill level, Spalding emerged as Louisville’s top long-term prospect and has some potential to become a useful player in the right situation. Primarily, he’s a rebounder and agile defender who can block shots and should be able to offer matchup versatility on switches. He has nice touch with his right hand and has shown some potential as a face-up shooter, though he has yet to show consistent range from three. Spalding’s not wildly strong or explosive, nor is he likely to become a high-scoring player, but is talented enough to warrant a shot in the second round.

62. Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV | Freshman

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 63

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Production isn’t the issue with McCoy, who dominated statistically all season in the Mountain West (albeit for a mediocre team). He has a strong upper body and can rebounds and finish in the paint, but his game lacks a level of offensive diversity—he’s all right hand and doesn’t have an outstanding feel for scoring beyond getting easy baskets. He has no true calling-card skill, and at times it can look like he’s going through the motions. McCoy has the requisite size and build to play in the NBA, but it’s difficult to find a place as a backup big in the league without a high offensive skill level or the ability to defend in space. He offers neither, which limits his growth potential.

63. Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 64

Stats: 5.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 42.6% FG

Vanderbilt is testing the waters, and given his inability to stay healthy it could make sense for him to come out if he can secure some type of contractual promise. It has been difficult for him to live up to his hype out of high school thanks to his injuries, but he’s a good rebounder with strong athletic ability when he’s at full strength. He can handle the ball a bit and has nice size, but tends to force his own offense and isn’t a great jump shooter. His small college sample size on a crowded Kentucky makes his NBA fit difficult to peg. Right now, he feels like a tweener.

64. Goga Bitadze, C, Mega Bemax

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last: 65

Stats (Adriatic League): 11.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.0 BPG

With a strong build and some fluidity to his game, Bitadze has been an impact player for Mega Bemax, which has helped send a number of prospects into the draft in recent years. He’s been a highly productive rebounder and shot-blocker and has pretty quick feet that help him maneuver around slower bigs. The Georgian international has also demonstrated some ability as a jump shooter. He needs seasoning, but with his physical traits and developing skill level, there’s intriguing long-term stash potential if he chooses to stay in the draft.

65. Sagaba Konate, C, West Virginia | Sophomore

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 260 | Age: 21 | Last: 66

Stats: 10.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.2 BPG

An exceptional shot-blocker with natural instincts protecting the basket, Konate has an outside chance at the NBA as a defensive-minded backup center. He‘s got a hefty build and plays bigger than his size, leveraging his length, bulk and explosiveness to contest shots and bang with taller players. His offensive game is rudimentary, and he will have to establish his ability to rim-run, crash the glass and generate easy baskets against pro competition. He’s testing without an agent, and Konate’s defensive tenacity and high-energy play will at least earn him serious looks.

66. Svi Mykhailiuk, G/F, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: 68

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 2.7 APG, 44.4% 3FG

Mykhailiuk took a nice step forward as a senior and became a pivotal player for Kansas, finally delivering on his promise. He’s not very athletic and doesn’t have a ton of game off the bounce, but he can really shoot the ball and should have an opportunity to redeem his poor showing at last year’s combine. He’s a solid passer with some feel and has a chance to be a specialist. Physically, the deck is stacked against him as he lacks ideal length for his position and struggles to keep up with quicker and stronger wings. Mykhailiuk is only 20, but there may not be not a ton of upside with him unless his jump shooting translates in an elite capacity.

67. Arnoldas Kulboka, F, Capo d’Orlando

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: 67

Stats (All competitions): 8.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 37.6% 3FG

An athletic wing with shooting potential, Kulboka has nice size for a forward and upside as a scorer. He needs to add weight and gain high-level experience, but makes sense as a stashable prospect. He could become a matchup problem as he improves his pull-up game, as he’s comfortable putting the ball on the ground, but needs to get stronger to play the four. He’s a fine team defender, but may not be able to stick with NBA athletes. Kulboka needs to round out his game before arriving in the NBA, but has intrigue as a stretch option in the frontcourt.

68. Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue | Sophomore

Height: 6'0" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 70

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 2.9 APG, 40.4% 3FG

Edwards enjoyed a breakout season as Purdue’s go-to scorer and put himself on the radar as a legitimate NBA prospect. He’s entering without an agent and would seem best-suited to return for his junior year, where he should have a much better case in the draft, but is worth paying attention to now. His ability to make difficult shots off the bounce in spite of his size is rare, and his aggressive, bowling ball-style downhill game can be a lot of fun to watch. He needs to improve as a playmaker, defender and floor leader, but he’s a name to follow who could provide instant offense and help run a bench unit.

69. Devon Hall, G, Virginia | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 210 | Age: 22 | Last: N/A

Stats: 11.7 PPG, 3.1 APG, 43.2% 3FG

A standout at the Portsmouth Invitational, Hall is an interesting role-player candidate given his size, ability to manage a team, three-point shooting and intangibles. He has a nice lefthanded stroke and took a big step forward at UVA this season, helping facilitate, space the floor and defend a variety of opponents. He does struggle finishing in the paint and isn’t a great creator off the dribble, but he knows what his job is and doesn’t force many mistakes. Hall brings a good level of competitive intensity to the floor and is willing to do the small things to help his team win, and should fit the mold many teams are looking for as a low-risk backcourt investment.

70. Gary Clark, F, Cincinnati | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 23 | Last: N/A

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 43.5% 3FG

Clark is a great rebounder and dirty-work specialist who plays bigger than his size, embracing his role as a defensive cog while also finding ways to expand his offense over four years at Cincinnati. He averaged at least one block and one steal per game in each of those seasons, a remarkable feat, and turned himself into a legitimate threat from three-point range. It may be enough for him to find an NBA home—he doesn’t have massive upside, but knows exactly who he is and has the athletic ability to keep up with a faster pace of play. Clark is an interesting second-round candidate.

71. Kerwin Roach, G, Texas | Junior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Last: 69

Stats: 12.3 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

One of the most athletic guards in college hoops, Roach made big strides as a contributor this season and is an interesting developmental prospect. He has the size and agility to be a quality NBA defender and the explosiveness to excel in transition play, but needs to get stronger. His feel as a ball-handler leaves something to be desired. His uptick in three-point shooting (36%) was a pleasant surprise, although he’s still not a great foul shooter and it’s hard to be fully sold there. If Roach isn’t going to run the point or can’t consistently space the floor, he will have to hang his hat on defense, where his ranginess and instincts could help earn him a roster spot. He has yet to sign with an agent.

72. Caleb Martin, G/F, Nevada | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 71

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 40.3% 3FG

Separating Martin from his identical twin brother Cody can be a confusing task, but they helped themselves as prospects in March and each bring something a little different to the table. Caleb is the better scorer and generally regarded as the bigger talent after a strong season shooting the ball from outside at high volume (he was Mountain West Player of the Year). He’s athletic and can generate his own offense, but will have to show a little more to distinguish himself, particularly as a defender. After transferring from NC State, the Martins are older prospects with a bit less upside, and are keeping open the option to return to school.

73. Vince Edwards, F, Purdue | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 22 | Last: 72

Stats: 14.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 40.5% 3FG

Though Edwards supplied Purdue with a bit of everything as an undersized four-man, he does nothing on an elite level, and a lack of great explosiveness and burst off the dribble precludes him from being a surefire NBA contributor. He’s a known commodity at this point, able to make open threes, rebound and handle different matchups on defense, but all of those things will be much tougher tasks in the pros. Edwards can make set threes yet isn’t a great shot-creator, which probably limits him to being a small-ball four, though he might be able to stay in front of slower wing players. He will have to fight for his place in the league.

74. Cody Martin, G/F, Nevada | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 74

Stats: 14.0 PPG, 4.7 APG, 1.7 SPG

A more well-rounded, if not quite as gifted prospect as his twin brother, Cody Martin left a strong impression over the final month of the college season in which he effectively played point guard. His ball-handling and playmaking ability at his size, coupled with quality defense (he was Defensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West), create a nice degree of versatility. While his brother is the superior scorer (Cody shot just 29% from three), his diverse skill set gives him a similar opportunity to carve out an NBA role, however slim it may be. Evaluating how the twins exist playing without each other will be an interesting situation for team personnel.

75. Tadas Sedekerskis, SF, Nevezis (Lithuania)

Height: 6'10 | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: (LKL): 9.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 48.3% 3FG

Sedekersis brings size and skill on the wing, able to handle the ball like a guard, pass it and shoot over the top of smaller defenders. He’s a solid athlete, more fluid than explosive and has been able to use his size advantage off the dribble and as a rebounder. It’s key he becomes a more consistent jump shooter but has fared well with a small sample size this season. Sedekerskis is a physical, active defender, and if he puts his skill set together, could become a useful player down the line. He’s a nice stash candidate.

76. Kostas Antetokounmpo, F/C, Dayton | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: 73

Stats: 5.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.1 BPG

The less-freakier Greek barely made a blip on the radar at Dayton this season, but his physical tools and motor have the NBA intrigued as a prospect who could certainly warrant a flier. After being buried in the Flyers’ rotation, he opted to turn pro. He has a long way to go and is functionally a big man, unlike his more talented older brother. Antetokounmpo’s strength, long arms and mobility coupled with the fact he picked up the game a bit late offer some upside, and he’s young enough that some G League seasoning and skill work could help turn him into an NBA contributor. He seems like a good candidate for a two-way deal at the very least, and could really help himself with strong workouts.

77. Thomas Welsh, C, UCLA | Senior

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 255 | Age: 22 | Last: N/A

Stats: 12.6 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 40.2% 3FG

Welsh is a bit of a throwback, a sweet-shooting 7-footer who could become a pick-and-pop weapon. He’s an automatic shooter from 15 feet and successfully extended his range out to the three-point line as a senior, a significant step in the right direction toward sticking in the pros. Welsh isn’t very mobile, nor does he block a ton of shots, but he’s got the size and is a good enough rebounder that his offensive contributions could be enough to keep him on the floor. He could succeed along the same vein as Jason Smith, capable of providing steady bench minutes and adding an offensive dimension when he’s out there.

78. Karim Jallow, SG, Bayern Munich

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: (German Pro B): 19.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 45.7% FG

Jallow has put together a nice season playing mostly with Bayern’s B team, and offers slashing ability and a projectable body on the wing. He has limited experience against high-level competition, but he brings some toughness, plays hard and took some positive steps this year. He isn’t much of a three-point shooter, but shot a career-best 77% from the foul line, a notable improvement. He could be a versatile defender with his strength, agility and competitive motor, but he’s still learning the game in many facets.

79. Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College | Sophomore

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last: 76

Stats: 17.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.7 APG

Bowman is more of a name to watch for next season’s draft after an impressive sophomore year, capable of playing uptempo, pushing the pace and attacking the basket with either hand. He’s strong and athletic and loves to initiate contact and finish around defenders. Bowman has shot the ball well from outside in his two years at BC, although there are times where he forces the issue somewhat as a scorer and could rein things in a bit. He’s a former football player and brings that type of mentality on the defensive end and as a rebounder. Scouts will look for him to play more under control if he returns to school.

80. Austin Wiley, C, Auburn | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 78

Stats (2016-17): 8.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.3 BPG

Auburn had a surprisingly strong season with Wiley absent due to fallout from the FBI investigation. The big man once looked like a potential Top 40 pick, but will have to re-establish his draft range in team workouts. He’s got a huge frame and is young for his class, offering some tools and a longer time-frame to figure things out. He struggled shooting free throws and finishing at the rim at times as a freshman. Although Wiley works hard on the glass, he doesn’t play above the rim and is more of a traditional center, for better or worse. He has a history of knee injuries that may come into play given his heavy build, and what type of shape he shows up in will be critical. He can still return to college, where it appears he will be eligible again in the fall.

81. Lindell Wigginton, G, Iowa State | Freshman

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 185 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 16.7 PPG, 2.8 APG, 40.1% 3FG

With impressive burst and leaping ability and a nose for scoring the ball, Wigginton had a strong freshman year all-around and is testing the waters. He’s old for his class, and is more of a shoot-first player than a true point, totaling more turnovers than assists this season while mostly sharing time with a pass-first guard in Nick Weiler-Babb. Wigginton can score off the dribble and create his own shot, but sometimes plays with a little too much confidence, which can lead to poor shot selection and careless mistakes. He’s probably best served going back to school and attempting to separate himself as one of the better guards in next year’s draft.

82. Theo Pinson, G/F, North Carolina | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 75

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.1 APG

Pinson’s talent has never been in question, but his overall level of consistency over his four years at UNC left plenty to be desired. He showed signs of figuring things out toward the end of this season, and is a capable playmaker and glue guy who should have a chance to work his way into the league provided his intensity level is there. He has the length and athletic ability to help on defense, where he makes hustle plays and can cover a good amount of ground. Three-point shooting is Pinson’s achilles heel, as he never shot higher than 29% in college and showed little to no improvement in that area. His potential versatility is worth a shot as nn undrafted free agent or late second-rounder.

83. D.J. Hogg, F, Texas A&M | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: 77

Stats: 11.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 37.8% 3FG

Profiling more as a shooting specialist at the next level, Hogg has some size and length on the wing and a smooth stroke from outside. Athletically he leaves something to be desired, and defensively he will struggle to match up with NBA wings, but he can really make jump shots and will likely have a few opportunities on that basis alone. He’s a solid ball-mover and floor-spacer who could earn a spot on a roster if he shoots it at a strong enough clip. Hogg will need to try and diversify his offense, but his base strengths are enough to create an opportunity. For all his talent, his play has always been a bit underwhelming.

84. Alize Johnson, F, Missouri State | Senior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 79

Stats: 15.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 2.8 APG

Johnson has a strange-but-effective game, playing mostly at center for Missouri State while functioning more as a ball-handler and utility scorer on offense. He regressed this season, particularly as a three-point shooter (28%) but his unique range of skills is still intriguing from a pro perspective. He’s a terrific rebounder and adept at grabbing the ball off the glass and initiating the break. Able to to attack the basket in space and make the right pass, Johnson could be a small-ball center if he finds a way to cut it on defense. He’s laterally quick and offers some mobility, but made next-to-no impact in terms of blocks and steals, which is somewhat concerning. Johnson will need a good team fit to thrive.

85. Jared Terrell, G, Rhode Island | Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last: N/A

Stats: 16.8 PPG, 2.4 APG, 41.4% 3FG

Solid if unspectacular in most every facet of the game, Terrell is a nice sleeper as a combo guard, with a well-built body, good court vision and a level of toughness to his game. He had success playing both on and off the ball on a guard-driven team at Rhode Island, and is a capable set shooter and playmaker. Terrell averaged 1.5 steals last season and has the strength to hang with larger opponents on the wing. He doesn't have a lot of wiggle creating off the dribble and sometimes has issues getting all the way to the rim, but he was solid at Portsmouth and should get an opportunity to work his way up to the league.

86. Aric Holman, PF, Mississippi State | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Holman has a lanky frame and stretch-big potential with a quality jumper, taking a nice step forward while shooting 44% from three on 84 total attempts this season. He may need another year of school to convince scouts he’s a worthy project—he doesn’t always play well through contact and will need to get tougher to succeed in the NBA. Holman brings a nice degree of defensive mobility and length and has the advantage of being young for his class. Testing the waters made sense as he tries to build some momentum for himself as a prospect.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

87. Shamorie Ponds, G, St. John’s | Sophomore

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 175 | Age: 19 | Last: N/A

Stats: 21.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG

A gifted ball-handler and shifty scorer, Ponds was one of the highest-usage players in college basketball this season, notably dropping 39 on Villanova and 33 against Duke. He’s a creative player and certainly racked up numbers, though some of that came by design. Defensively he’s a bit slight, but has averaged more than two steals per game in each of his seasons at St. John’s. He regressed as a three-point shooter this season, shooting an alarmingly streaky 25.3% from outside after managing a 37% clip as a freshman on a similar number of attempts. Ponds is talented and offers volume scoring, but has a high bar to clear to become a passable bench scorer within an NBA rotation. He’s testing without an agent.

88. Robert Franks, F, Washington State | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 240 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 17.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 40.5% 3FG

Bursting onto the scene after two nondescript seasons to start his college career, Franks is an interesting hybrid-style forward with an extremely lanky body and nice ability to make set shots from outside. He’s unproven but toolsy, and could be a good candidate for a two-way contract with his shooting potential and ability to run the floor. He was extremely efficient in pacing a not-so-good Washington State team and showed enough to warrant a flier of some kind.

89. Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 18.1 PPG, 50% FG, 38% 3FG

Trier is a dynamic scorer, but his selfish style of play has earned him few admirers among NBA types. The ball sticks in his hands, and you question how he views himself and how willing he’ll be to adjust when he’s not the top perimeter option. He’s not a high-end athlete, which means a lot of contested threes and difficulty attacking the basket—there’s a high bar for guards who are professional scorers, so to speak. He’s not a playmaker or a great defender, and has little appeal beyond his shooting ability. Trier needs to score to be successful and certainly has talent, but needs to reinvent himself a bit to have a chance at sticking in the NBA.

90. Tyler Davis, C, Texas A&M | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 265 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.3 BPG

More of a throwback, post-up centric big man, Davis has really improved his body over the years, turning extra weight into muscle and proving tough to deal with on the block. He’s skilled with his back to the basket and has some touch spotting up from outside, but is a below-the-rim scorer and lacks ideal explosiveness off the floor. Players in his mold have a much harder time sticking in the league these days, but he’s more athletic than people realize and is light on his feet, which helps him as a post scorer and on the defensive end. He won’t be much of a presence blocking shots, but if he can be passable defensively, he may have a chance to eventually work his way onto a roster.

91. Kendrick Nunn, G, Oakland | Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Last: N/A

Stats: 25.9 PPG, 3.8 APG, 39.4% 3FG

A scorer by trade who has reinvented himself as more of a combo guard, Nunn can really fill up a box score and comes off a massive year at Oakland. He was solid at Portsmouth and is best working with a ball screen, driving in transition or spotting up off the catch. Nunn is more of a slasher than a dribble-breakdown type and doesn’t play a ton of defense, both of which will pose challenges for him while trying to stick in the league. The domestic battery arrest that ended his career at Illinois two years ago could make it difficult for him to find a home, but expect someone to take a chance on him based off his talent.

92. Max Strus, SG, DePaul | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 16.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 33.3% 3FG

A D2 transfer who acquitted himself quickly in the Big East, Strus is testing the waters and supplies shooting ability and toughness. His so-so clip from distance is based more on the fact he was miscast as DePaul’s only consistent shot-creator—he’s very capable when his feet are set and excels drawing fouls and playing through contact. Strus frequently makes hustle plays, is a pretty good athlete and competes defensively, doing enough this season to put himself on the radar with scouts. He’s testing the waters and will have a better draft case next season.

93. Ethan Happ, PF, Wisconsin | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 235 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 17.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.7 APG

There’s not much arguing over Happ’s skill level: he’s got a wide range of moves with his back to the basket, a strong history of production, and averaged a block and steal per game each of the last two seasons. He’s just an awkward fit at the NBA level, not quite big enough to play center, and without a shooting component that could make him a useful stretch-four. Happ’s mobility and feel for the game are good selling points and in the perfect situation he’ll have a chance to succeed, but he’s not fast or explosive, and the lack of a jumper really hurts him. He may end up returning for one more year.

94. Charles Matthews, SG, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 13.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.4 APG

Matthews closed the season well at Michigan, providing distance shooting and athleticism on the wing as his team made a run to the national title game, and is testing the draft off that exposure. The former Kentucky transfer has good athletic tools, but has always struggled to put it all together on a consistent basis, and without a great body of work to his name may be a difficult sell in the second round. He’s best served going back and trying to refine himself into a 3-and-D type player, and would be a name to track next season. The Wolverines have a strong history of player development over John Beilein’s tenure.

95. Mikyle McIntosh, PF, Oregon | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 240 | Age: 23 | Last: N/A

Stats: 11.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 35.6% 3FG

After grad-transferring in from Illinois State, McIntosh became an important contributor for the Ducks right away. He’s a bit undersized to play the four and is an older prospect, but he’s pretty athletic, works hard on the glass and can do a bit of everything on the court. He’s a blue-collar player and is often around the ball, which gives him a shot to fight his way into a roster spot. His versatility and skill could turn into an opportunity as a small-ball big, though his upside is limited.

96. Bonzie Colson, PF, Notre Dame | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last: 76

Stats: 19.7 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.2 BPG

Though Colson missed a large chunk of the season with a broken foot, teams are extremely familiar with his unorthodox game. He had a stellar career at Notre Dame, but his lack of size as a post player and bizarre body make it hard to project him as anything more than a role player under very specific circumstances, if that. He has a deep bag of offensive moves in the post and the production to back it up, but in an uptempo game, Colson may have a tough time running the floor and keeping up. Defensively, he’s likely to get exposed. He could be a flier and will get an opportunity, but there’s reason for skepticism.

97. Billy Preston, F, Igokea

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats (Adriatic League): 7.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 38.1% FG

After leaving Kansas due to a prolonged eligibility battle, Preston’s overseas stint in Bosnia lasted just three games due to a shoulder injury. A former McDonald’s All-American with a strong body and some perimeter skills, Preston’s career is somewhat on the fritz from here, and he’ll have to endear himself to teams and prove he’s worth a shot in predraft workouts. He can handle, shoot and rebound but lacks a degree of toughness, and will have to prove he has the work ethic to earn an opportunity. The talent is there, but there are a lot of questionmarks.

98. Matur Maker, F/C, Mississauga Prep

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: N/A

Stats: N/A

Maker enters the draft coming off of a prep year in Canada, bringing some mobility and physical tools but lacking the outlier-type size, shooting stroke and agility that helped his older brother Thon become a lottery pick in 2016. Maker has little to no experience against high-level competition, but is still a curiosity among scouts given his NBA body and ability to play above the rim. He’s a total wild card, and could conceivably be drafted in the late second-round if he wins a team over.

99. BJ Johnson, G/F, La Salle | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: N/A

Stats: 20.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Johnson displayed 3-and-D potential as La Salle’s go-to guy this season, and has the length and smooth athletic ability to warrant looks from NBA teams. He’s a pretty good shooter with a nice left-handed stroke and was highly intriguing at Portsmouth. He can go up and get the ball when he needs to, hit set shots and brings enough effort on defense to be worth a flier. He’s a good Summer League flier and potential two-way contract candidate.

100. Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 280 | Age: 18 | Last: N/A

Stats: 13.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.7 BPG

A burly interior presence, Azubuike shot 77% from the field as a freshman, with essentially all of of his shots being dunks or layups. Comparatively, he shot a meager 41.3% from the foul line. He’s strong and far more explosive than you’d expect from a guy with his heft, but lacks a desirable skill level or any degree of projectable offensive talent beyond getting easy baskets. It’s tough to be a one-note player as a center, and Azubuike is probably best off returning to Kansas and developing his game. If he continues to work on his body, there could be a bit of athletic-based potential here.