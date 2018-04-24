After playing just one minute in the Bucks' first two games against the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Milwaukee center Thon Maker posted 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 blocks to help the Bucks even the series.

The inspiration behind Maker's surprise surge? An Instagram video by Kevin Garnett that spoke about heart and intensity.

"He posted it on his Instagram, and somebody showed it to me," Maker told ESPN on Tuesday. "And then I watched it and I sent it back to him and told him how motivational it was and said I liked it. So then we started talking."

Garnett and Maker have a previous relationship, as the future Hall of Famer has spent the past two seasons mentoring Maker, who often reaches out in search of advice. Garnett made the video for his "Area 21" show on TNT.

"The biggest thing is having that attack mindset on both ends of the floor," Maker said of Garnett's playing style. "With him, he doesn't care who you are in front of him if you're playing against him. On the defensive end, [defending] your shot and protecting your teammates. The biggest thing when it comes to your teammates, him dealing with his teammates, was always touching a guy, telling him, 'Stay up' -- keeping the guys positive."

With John Henson out for Game 5 against the Celtics on Tuesday night, Maker will need to channel his inner-KG in order to propel Milwaukee to a series lead.