Thon Maker Uses Kevin Garnett as Inspiration for Playoff Breakthrough

Now we know why Maker dominated the Celtics in Games 3 and 4.

By Nihal Kolur
April 24, 2018

After playing just one minute in the Bucks' first two games against the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Milwaukee center Thon Maker posted 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 blocks to help the Bucks even the series.

The inspiration behind Maker's surprise surge? An Instagram video by Kevin Garnett that spoke about heart and intensity.

You call it crazy. We call it KG.

A post shared by KG Area 21 (@kgarea21) on

"He posted it on his Instagram, and somebody showed it to me," Maker told ESPN on Tuesday. "And then I watched it and I sent it back to him and told him how motivational it was and said I liked it. So then we started talking."

Garnett and Maker have a previous relationship, as the future Hall of Famer has spent the past two seasons mentoring Maker, who often reaches out in search of advice. Garnett made the video for his "Area 21" show on TNT.

"The biggest thing is having that attack mindset on both ends of the floor," Maker said of Garnett's playing style. "With him, he doesn't care who you are in front of him if you're playing against him. On the defensive end, [defending] your shot and protecting your teammates. The biggest thing when it comes to your teammates, him dealing with his teammates, was always touching a guy, telling him, 'Stay up' -- keeping the guys positive."

With John Henson out for Game 5 against the Celtics on Tuesday night, Maker will need to channel his inner-KG in order to propel Milwaukee to a series lead.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)