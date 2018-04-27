Report: Memphis, J.B. Bickerstaff Agree to Three-Year Contract

Quickly

  • Bickerstaff went 15-48 as interim head coach of the Grizzlies this season.
By Kellen Becoats
April 27, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a three-year contract with J.B. Bickerstaff to become the team's head coach, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Bickerstaff was the Grizzlies' interim coach for the majority of this season after Memphis fired David Fizdale in late November. Bickerstaff was also an associate head coach for Memphis for the 2016-17 season. 

Bickerstaff has quite a bit of experience as a coach but is relatively inexperienced as a head coach, having only ever held the position on an interim basis—first with the Rockets in 2015 after they fired Kevin McHale and again with Memphis this season. 

He led the Grizzlies to a 15-48 record this season and will hope to find a way to rebuild this team with a high lottery pick, Mike Conley returning and Marc Gasol under contract for next season. 

