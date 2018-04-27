Ricky Rubio Out for the Rest of Game 6 With Hamstring Injury

Quickly

  • Rubio left early in Game 6 and his absence could cost the Jazz, especially if they can't close out OKC in Game 6.
By Kellen Becoats
April 27, 2018

Ricky Rubio injured his left hamstring early in Game 6 vs. the Thunder and it has been announced that he won't return to the game. 

Rubio has been essential for Utah, with his game-high 26 points in Game 3 prompting Russell Westbrook to go out of his way to say he was going to shut Rubio down. 

Without Rubio in the lineup, there will be more pressure on rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell, Dante Exum and Alec Burks to pick up the slack for the Jazz at the guard position. How long Rubio will be out could be a major problem for Utah, especially if the Jazz fail to close out OKC in Game 6—Utah currently leads the series 3-2. 

