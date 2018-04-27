Ricky Rubio injured his left hamstring early in Game 6 vs. the Thunder and it has been announced that he won't return to the game.

Ricky Rubio (hamstring) won't return tonight vs. Thunder pic.twitter.com/qmOdc2VNI9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2018

Rubio has been essential for Utah, with his game-high 26 points in Game 3 prompting Russell Westbrook to go out of his way to say he was going to shut Rubio down.

Without Rubio in the lineup, there will be more pressure on rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell, Dante Exum and Alec Burks to pick up the slack for the Jazz at the guard position. How long Rubio will be out could be a major problem for Utah, especially if the Jazz fail to close out OKC in Game 6—Utah currently leads the series 3-2.