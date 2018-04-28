Carmelo Anthony spent time on the bench during the playoffs and doesn't plan on letting that be his role next year with the Thunder.

With Oklahoma City's season over, Anthony doesn't relish the idea of a bench role next year.

"I'm not sacrificing [with] no bench role," Anthony said during his exit interview on Saturday. "I think everybody knows I've sacrificed damn near everything, and was willing to sacrifice nearly everything for this situation to work out."

The forward, 33, spent much of the fourth quarter on the bench during the Thunder's Friday night loss against the Jazz in Game 6. Anthony only scored seven points in the game.

He was also benched for much of the second half during Game 5 on Wednesday.

Anthony, averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the season. He can choose to opt out of the final year of his contract, which is worth $28 million, and not return to the Thunder in 2018.