Carmelo Anthony Says a Future Bench Role with the Thunder is 'Out of the Question'

The forward can opt out for the final year of his contract with the Thunder.

By Jenna West
April 28, 2018

Carmelo Anthony spent time on the bench during the playoffs and doesn't plan on letting that be his role next year with the Thunder.

With Oklahoma City's season over, Anthony doesn't relish the idea of a bench role next year.

"I'm not sacrificing [with] no bench role," Anthony said during his exit interview on Saturday. "I think everybody knows I've sacrificed damn near everything, and was willing to sacrifice nearly everything for this situation to work out."

The forward, 33, spent much of the fourth quarter on the bench during the Thunder's Friday night loss against the Jazz in Game 6. Anthony only scored seven points in the game.

He was also benched for much of the second half during Game 5 on Wednesday.

Anthony, averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the season. He can choose to opt out of the final year of his contract, which is worth $28 million, and not return to the Thunder in 2018.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)