Warriors guard Stephen Curry is probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pelicans and will not have a minutes restriction, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday.

Curry has been out since March 23 when he injured his left MCL in a game against the Hawks. Curry has also dealt with a right ankle injury this season that kept him out for almost all of December and for the two weeks prior to the game against Atlanta when he hurt his knee.

This season the two-time MVP played in 51 games and averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three.

Since losing Curry in late March, Golden State has gone just 9-7 between the regular season and playoffs, but 5-1 in the postseason. In the first game of this second-round series against New Orleans, the Warriors led by as many as 30 en route to a 123-101 victory.

This season Golden State went 3-1 against the Pelicans in the regular season, winning all three games Curry played in and losing by six on April 7 when the teams met in a game that had no impact on Golden State's playoff seeding.