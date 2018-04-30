Victor Oladipo's Last Second Three-Pointer Causes $3-5 Million Swing in Vegas

A tough blow for bettors who voted against the spread. 

By Nihal Kolur
April 30, 2018

Although Victor Oladipo's three-pointer as time expired didn't win the game for the Indiana Pacers, it did have a large impact on bettors who expected the team to cover the spread.

The Cavaliers entered Game 7 as 6.5-pont favorites and closed at 5 or 5.5. Oladipo's shot made the score 105-101.

"It was probably a swing of $3 million to $5 million in Nevada," Johnny Avello, head of race and sportsbook for the Wynn in Las Vegas, told ESPN. "These types of things happen five or more times a week in our industry, whether it's a two-run home run to cover the run line in the bottom of the ninth or an empty-net goal in the last minute of an NHL game."

ESPN reported that William Hill's Nevada sportsbooks recorded that 70 percent of the money bet on the spread on the game was on the Pacers.

The Pacers' losing while covering the spread was the worst outcome for the Mirage sportsbook, according to ESPN.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)