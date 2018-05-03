Adidas Hasn't Discussed Dropping Kanye West After His Slavery Remarks

Adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted said the company hasn't discussed dropping Kanye West as a designer after his comments on slavery.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 03, 2018

Adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted said the company hasn't discussed dropping Kanye West as a designer after his comments on slavery, reports Bloomberg. 

But he did distance himself and said the company plans to talk to West. 

“There clearly are some comments we don’t support,” Rorsted said, according to Bloomberg.

West designs an exclusive line of sneakers and clothing, Yeezy, for the company. 

According to Bloomberg, Rorsted said "Yeezy provides a limited financial contribution but is important for 'brand heat.'"

The rapper made headlines when he appeared on TMZ and called American slavery a "choice."

West has said that he makes more money than Michael Jordan

