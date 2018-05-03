LeBron James' Liverpool Stake Reportedly Now Worth $32 Million

With Wednesday's Liverpool advancement to the UEFA Champions League final, investors, including LeBron James, are sure to be happy.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 03, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James's initial investment in Liverpool has reportedly profited big with the 7–6 aggregate win over Roma, reports ESPN's Darren Rovell.

James received a 2% stake in Liverpool in 2011 for approximately $6.5 million. He was given the stake when his marketing firm agreed to a joint venture with Fenway Sports Partners whose owners, John Henry and Tom Wener, bought Liverpool in October of 2010. James was given the stake instead of the $6.5 million.

Rovell reported the club has a value of at least $1.6 billion, if the team was put up for sale. Liverpool also earned a $100 million award for advancing to the final.

With that math, James' stake would have grown nearly five times more to be $32 million currently, according to Rovell.

James has made other investments that have yielded profits including Beats by Dre and Blaze Pizza.

