Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James's initial investment in Liverpool has reportedly profited big with the 7–6 aggregate win over Roma, reports ESPN's Darren Rovell.

James received a 2% stake in Liverpool in 2011 for approximately $6.5 million. He was given the stake when his marketing firm agreed to a joint venture with Fenway Sports Partners whose owners, John Henry and Tom Wener, bought Liverpool in October of 2010. James was given the stake instead of the $6.5 million.

Rovell reported the club has a value of at least $1.6 billion, if the team was put up for sale. Liverpool also earned a $100 million award for advancing to the final.

With that math, James' stake would have grown nearly five times more to be $32 million currently, according to Rovell.

James has made other investments that have yielded profits including Beats by Dre and Blaze Pizza.