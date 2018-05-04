Watch: LeBron James is Too Cool For Toronto so He Clips His Nails During Game 2

Screenshot via @ESPN

LeBron James was so bored and being too good against the Raptors, he clipped his nails on the bench. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 04, 2018

LeBron James had a huge night Thursday, helping beat the Raptors 128–110 in Game 2.

The Cavs star finished with 43 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds. He turned the ball over just once and helped lead Cleveland to win the third quarter and the rest of the game.

But all that hard work on the court takes its toll on the nails, so naturally James took a moment to zen out and perform some nail upkeep. 

Nothing says this isn't worth my time like pulling out the clippers in the middle of something important, especially something with the word "playoff" in its title. 

Nail care can be an afterthought, but James proved its importance Thursday, while psyching out the Toronto with his calm and collected manner in the process. 

The Cavs now have a 2–0 series lead. Game 3 is on Saturday. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)