LeBron James had a huge night Thursday, helping beat the Raptors 128–110 in Game 2.

The Cavs star finished with 43 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds. He turned the ball over just once and helped lead Cleveland to win the third quarter and the rest of the game.

But all that hard work on the court takes its toll on the nails, so naturally James took a moment to zen out and perform some nail upkeep.

Nothing says this isn't worth my time like pulling out the clippers in the middle of something important, especially something with the word "playoff" in its title.

LeBron casually cutting his fingernails in the middle of a playoff game 😅 pic.twitter.com/y09Cmrqo68 — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2018

Nail care can be an afterthought, but James proved its importance Thursday, while psyching out the Toronto with his calm and collected manner in the process.

The Cavs now have a 2–0 series lead. Game 3 is on Saturday.