How Many Minutes is NBA Overtime?

How long is NBA overtime?

By Nihal Kolur
May 06, 2018

Overtime in the NBA, especially in the playoffs, is one of the best periods in sports.

This postseason, we've already seen plenty of games come down to the stretch and lead to overtime. In Game 1 of the Cavaliers vs. Raptors matchup, Cleveland took their first lead of the game in the extra period to steal the game away from Toronto. Game 3 of the Celtics vs. Sixers matchup also headed to overtime, where Al Horford came up big to secure a 3-0 series lead.

But how long is overtime? And what's the format?

NBA overtime is five minutes long and subsequent overtimes are the same length. There is no limit to how many overtime periods the game can take. 

Each team is allowed three fouls before opposing teams enter the bonus, unlike the five fouls thar are allowed per quarter in regulation.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)