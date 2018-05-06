How Many Minutes is NBA Overtime?

Overtime in the NBA, especially in the playoffs, is one of the best periods in sports.

This postseason, we've already seen plenty of games come down to the stretch and lead to overtime. In Game 1 of the Cavaliers vs. Raptors matchup, Cleveland took their first lead of the game in the extra period to steal the game away from Toronto. Game 3 of the Celtics vs. Sixers matchup also headed to overtime, where Al Horford came up big to secure a 3-0 series lead.

But how long is overtime? And what's the format?

NBA overtime is five minutes long and subsequent overtimes are the same length. There is no limit to how many overtime periods the game can take.

Each team is allowed three fouls before opposing teams enter the bonus, unlike the five fouls thar are allowed per quarter in regulation.