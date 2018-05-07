Reporter Resigns After Stealing Warriors Employee's Jacket

A sports anchor resigns after being caught on camera stealing a Warriors employee's jacket

By Scooby Axson
May 07, 2018

ABC7/KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann resigned from his position weeks after being caught on camera stealing a jacket belonging to a Golden State Warriors employee.

Video showed Shumann taking the jacket of Ralph Walker, the Warriors director of team security and Stephen Curry's personal security guard.

The incident happened as he was leaving a practice session in San Antonio while the team was in town to play the Spurs in a first-round playoff series. Shumann was sent home after the theft and did not appear on–air for the station again.

Shumann released a statement following his resignation after almsst 25 years at the station.

"I regret any embarrassment I have caused the station. My recent actions do not reflect the high standard of conduct expected at KGO. Nor do they represent the integrity with which I have conducted my professional sports and broadcast careers," Shumann said in the statement.

