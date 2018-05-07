Inside the NBA has had some great moments throughout the years.

From Shaq trying to run through the screen and falling miserably to the big fella throwing a catfish at Chuck, Ernie and the crew have never failed to amuse us.

But this time, they might have produced their best moment yet.

Pacers star Victor Oladipo replaced Kenny Smith on Sunday and teamed up with Charles Barkley to sing a, let's say unique, rendition of the famous song, "New York, New York." Watch it below.

"Applause is the only thing that will stop them." 😂😂😂@VicOladipo & Chuck team up for "New York, New York" duet. #InsidetheNBA pic.twitter.com/eb3Wu5t9OT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2018

Let's be honest. Oladipo killed it. He's got a really soothing voice to go with that smooth jumper. But Chuck, come on man. You got to know the lyrics to "New York, New York." Oladipo basically wiped the floor with you!

Also, side note, check out Shaq's expression for the first 45 seconds of that video.

Here's to hoping Inside the NBA never ends.