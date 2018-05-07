Watch: Charles Barkley and Victor Oladipo Team up for Hilarious Rendition of "New York, New York"

Inside the NBA never disappoints.

By Nihal Kolur
May 07, 2018

Inside the NBA has had some great moments throughout the years.

From Shaq trying to run through the screen and falling miserably to the big fella throwing a catfish at Chuck, Ernie and the crew have never failed to amuse us. 

But this time, they might have produced their best moment yet.

Pacers star Victor Oladipo replaced Kenny Smith on Sunday and teamed up with Charles Barkley to sing a, let's say unique, rendition of the famous song, "New York, New York." Watch it below.

Let's be honest. Oladipo killed it. He's got a really soothing voice to go with that smooth jumper. But Chuck, come on man. You got to know the lyrics to "New York, New York." Oladipo basically wiped the floor with you!

Also, side note, check out Shaq's expression for the first 45 seconds of that video. 

Here's to hoping Inside the NBA never ends.

