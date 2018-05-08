Donovan Mitchell Leaves Game 5 Loss to Rockets With Injury

The Jazz's Donovan Mitchell was injured in the fourth quarter and had to leave the court against the Rockets in Game 5.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 08, 2018

The Jazz's Donovan Mitchell was injured in the fourth quarter in Utah's 112–102 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

The rookie had to be helped to the locker room after colliding knees with James Harden while he attempted to drive past him.

TNT's Kristen Ledlow reported that he was truing to walk off the injury, and Mitchell made his way back to the court with just over a minute left in the game. Mitchell came back to the bench but had removed his basketball shoes, and he didn't come back to the game. 

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported X-rays were negative, but Mitchell will undergo further testing in Salt Lake City. MacMahon added the injury was being called left foot soreness, and the team doesn't believe it's serious. 

Donovan Mitchell had a tremendous third quarter, scoring 22 points. He outscored the entire Rockets team that scored 21 points. 

Here's all 22 points Mitchell scored in the third quarter.

The Rockets advanced to the Conference Final with the win, and the team will face either the Warriors or the Pelicans. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)