Report: Timberwolves' Rick Brunson Resigns Amid Allegations of Improper Interactions

The Athletic reported of Brunson's improper interactions while on the job. 

By Nihal Kolur
May 08, 2018

Timberwolves assistant coach Rick Brunson resigned on Tuesday after he was accused of "improper interactions with several women while on the job," The Athletic reports.

ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that one of the women is a member of the media.

Brunson is the father of Villanova guard and Naismith Player of the Year, Jalen Brunson. Rick, a Temple graduate, played nine seasons in the NBA and has been an assistant coach since 2007. He joined the Timberwolves in 2016.

Brunson coached for the Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Bobcats before joining Minnesota. In 2014, he was accused of similar allegations towards a masseuse and was charged with aggravated battery and attempted sexual assault.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

