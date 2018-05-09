The Celtics went on 19–6 run to end the first half of Game 5 against the Sixers.

It was capped by a Terry Rozier buzzer beater to take a 61–52 lead at the half.

Play was close throughout the entire first half. The game had been tied seven times and there were 17 lead changes during the first half.

Scary Terry lives for big moments pic.twitter.com/u7IAwopUsE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 10, 2018

Ben Simmons has been strong for the Sixers, having a big dunk for the Sixers, smashing it in.

Boston leads the series 3–1.

