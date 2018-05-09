Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is already a fan favorite in Indiana, and he melted hearts after sending an uplifting letter to a young fan with leukemia.

When 10-year-old Cameron Kirk from Danville, Indiana, was diagnosed with leukemia on April 16, a friend and librarian wanted to do something to lift his spirits. They contacted the Pacers to see if the team could help, according to WISH-TV.

The Pacers sent a box for Kirk, including an encouraging note from Oladipo.

"I just wanted to encourage you to stay strong!" Oladipo wrote. "My teammates and I are #CameronStrong!"

This man is hands down one of the best role models in a long time! His speech after Game 7 was phenomenal & Cameron receiving this today proves his words are genuine! Thank you @VicOladipo you put a huge smile on my son’s face and made mom & dad’s hearts happy! #CaptainKirk pic.twitter.com/W4mYyHiRGr — Carrie Kirk (@carrie_kirk) May 3, 2018

"I was already a fan and then when I read that letter, it's the best thing to know that someone so important took the time to out to write our son a letter," Carrie Kirk, Cameron's mom, told WISH-TV.

Cameron started chemotherapy just a few days after being diagnosed, according to the Indy Star. He has three years of treatment ahead of him.