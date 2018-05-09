Victor Oladipo Sent Uplifting Letter to Young Fan Battling Leukemia

"I just wanted to encourage you to stay strong!" Oladipo wrote.

By Jenna West
May 09, 2018

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is already a fan favorite in Indiana, and he melted hearts after sending an uplifting letter to a young fan with leukemia.

When 10-year-old Cameron Kirk from Danville, Indiana, was diagnosed with leukemia on April 16, a friend and librarian wanted to do something to lift his spirits. They contacted the Pacers to see if the team could help, according to WISH-TV.

The Pacers sent a box for Kirk, including an encouraging note from Oladipo.

"I just wanted to encourage you to stay strong!" Oladipo wrote. "My teammates and I are #CameronStrong!"

"I was already a fan and then when I read that letter, it's the best thing to know that someone so important took the time to out to write our son a letter," Carrie Kirk, Cameron's mom, told WISH-TV.

Cameron started chemotherapy just a few days after being diagnosed, according to the Indy Star. He has three years of treatment ahead of him.

