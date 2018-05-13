The Eastern Conference Finals tip off on Sunday afternoon with the Cavaliers-Celtics Game 1.

This is a rematch of last year's conference finals. The Cavaliers won the series 4-1 over Boston.

The two teams faced each other three times during the regular season with the Cavaliers winning two of those three matchups.

Boston struggled with injuries all year but persevered to reach the conference finals. The Celtics rallied to win round one (4-3) against the Bucks and led the third round (4-1) over the 76ers.

Rookie Jayson Tatum, cousin of Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, has averaged 18.8 points per game in the playoffs with teammate Terry Rozier averaging 18.2.

Cleveland beat the Pacers in Game 7 of the first round before going on to sweep the Raptors to reach the East Finals.

LeBron James is attempting to reach his eighth straight NBA Finals. James is averaging 34.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9 assists this year in the playoffs.

The two teams will meet in Boston for Game 1 at TD Garden.

Check out how to watch below:

Game 1: Sunday, May 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC