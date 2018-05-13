How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 1: Time, TV Channel

Find out where and when to watch the Cavaliers and Celtics in Game 1.

By Jenna West
May 13, 2018

The Eastern Conference Finals tip off on Sunday afternoon with the Cavaliers-Celtics Game 1.

This is a rematch of last year's conference finals. The Cavaliers won the series 4-1 over Boston.

The two teams faced each other three times during the regular season with the Cavaliers winning two of those three matchups.

Boston struggled with injuries all year but persevered to reach the conference finals. The Celtics rallied to win round one (4-3) against the Bucks and led the third round (4-1) over the 76ers.

Rookie Jayson Tatum, cousin of Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, has averaged 18.8 points per game in the playoffs with teammate Terry Rozier averaging 18.2.

Cleveland beat the Pacers in Game 7 of the first round before going on to sweep the Raptors to reach the East Finals.

LeBron James is attempting to reach his eighth straight NBA Finals. James is averaging 34.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9 assists this year in the playoffs.

The two teams will meet in Boston for Game 1 at TD Garden.

Check out how to watch below:

Game 1: Sunday, May 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)