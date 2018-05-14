The Western Conference series experts expected to see is here as the Houston Rockets hosts the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the conference finals.

The defending champions are coming off a five–game thrashing of the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Rockets dispatched the Utah Jazz in their semifinal series.

Veteran Chris Paul is making his first appearance in the conference finals and James Harden, an MVP candidate, seeks to end the Rockets' finals drought.

Check out how to watch below:

When: Monday, May 14

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT