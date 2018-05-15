Watch: J.R. Smith Shoves Al Horford in Celtics-Cavaliers Game 2

By Charlotte Carroll
May 15, 2018

The Celtics beat the Cavaliers 107–94 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, but the big moment of the fourth quarter came from Clevaland's J.R. Smith.

Smith pushed Al Horford while he was up in the air as he was going for a dunk. 

Marcus Smart was not happy about the move from Smith and came over to confront him. 

Smith got a flagrant one. He and Smart also got techinals for thier confrontation. 

The league could review the play and upgrade it to a flagrant two.

After the game Smart pointed the finger at Smith.

Smith had a horrible game, recording zero points while going 0–for–7. 

Naturally, Twitter reacted to the play with plenty of comments. 

The Celtics and Cavaliers face off again in Game 3 on Saturday.

