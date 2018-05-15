NBA Draft Prospects 2018: DeAndre Ayton Highlights, Scouting Report, Stats

How does Arizona star DeAndre Ayton stack up to the field in this year's NBA draft? Here is a scouting report and video highlights to show you.

By Scooby Axson
May 15, 2018

Arizona center DeAndre Ayton spent his one season in college tormenting Pac-12 opponents with his skills and physical presence. 

He averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for the Wildcats this season, earning Pac-12 player of the year honors and was named a first-team AP All-American.

Ayton is expected to be coveted by the teams picking at the top of the draft in need of a potential game changer at both ends of the floor.

Watch a highlight reel of Ayton's best plays below:

Scouting report from SI.com's Jeremy Woo from his latest Big Board:

Elite physical tools, soft touch at the rim and a promising jump shot make Ayton the likely top pick. His sheer size and strength presents a matchup problem for most any defender, and he may be the most athletic 7-foot prospect to come along this decade. Ayton checks essentially every offensive box for his position: he has soft touch, can face up or play with his back to the basket, his midrange shot projects nicely to the perimeter, and he’s also a sound passer out of double-teams. While Ayton struggled defensively this season, he was frequently asked to defend forwards in Arizona’s scheme, surrendering some of his physical advantage and hampering his opportunity to consistently improve as a team defender. He did make progress, and with his nimble feet and long frame, he has the ability to be an above-average presence protecting the basket. Bottom line, it’s extremely rare to find a 7-footer with his array of gifts.

Projected NBA Mock Draft Position from April: No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns

The draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.​

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)