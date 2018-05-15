The 2018 NBA draft will be held on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first round is expected to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

It will be the sixth year in a row that the Barclays Center has hosted the event.

This year's top draft picks include prospects Deandre Ayton of Arizona, Luka Doncic of Real Madrid, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Michigan State, Marvin Bagley of Duke and Mohamed Bomba of Texas. The NBA draft order will be finalized on May 15 with the NBA draft lottery.

Last year the Celtics ended up winning the top pick in the lottery through a previous trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Boston ended up trading the pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected Markelle Fultz at No. 1.

The NBA draft will be broadcast on ESPN and will be available to view online on WatchESPN.

This post will be updated with the finalized draft order on Tuesday night.