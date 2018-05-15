NBA Draft Lottery: Live Results, Draft Order Updates

Tracking the results of the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery.

By Chris Chavez
May 15, 2018

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 15 and starts at 7:30 p.m. ET at Palmer House Hilton in Chicago. This will determine the top of the draft order.

The Phoenix Suns finished the season with the worst record in the NBA with a 21–61 showing. Because of their awful showing, the Suns have the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick at 25%. The Suns have never landed the No. 1 pick in franchise history but have selected second in 1969 and 1967.

The Memphis Grizzlies only had one more win with their 22–60 showing and have a 19.9% chance at the No. 1 pick. The Grizzlies have never selected a player with the No. 1 overall pick but their notable No. 2 picks include Mike Bibby (1998), Steve Francis (1999) and Hasheem Thabeet (2009).

The Dallas Mavericks finished 24–58 and have the third-best chance at the top pick at 13.8%. The Mavericks can only fall as far as the No. 6 pick. 

DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr., Mohamed Bamba and Trae Young are among the top players in this year's draft class.

ESPN will broadcast the lottery draw live. It can also be streamed on WatchESPN.

Here were are the odds before the drawing:

Team Odds of No. 1 pick Odds of top-three pick
1. Phoenix Suns (21-61) 25 percent 64.2 percent
2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60) 19.9 percent 55.8 percent
3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58) 13.8 percent 42.6 percent
4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58) 13.7 percent 42.6 percent
5. Orlando Magic (25-57) 8.8 percent 29.1 percent
6. Chicago Bulls (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent
7. Sacramento Kings (27-55) 5.3 percent 18.3 percent
8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54) 2.8 percent 9.9 percent
9. New York Knicks (29-53) 1.7 percent 6.1 percent
10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)* 1.1 percent 4.0 percent
11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46) 0.8 percent 2.9 percent
12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)** 0.7 percent 2.5 percent
13. L.A. Clippers (42-40) 0.6 percent 2.2 percent
14. Denver Nuggets (46-36) 0.5 percent 1.8 percent

* Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers receive it

** Pistons keep pick if 1-4

Below is a rundown of the full results of the draft lottery:

14.

13.

12.

11.

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

The NBA draft will be held on June 21 in Brooklyn.

